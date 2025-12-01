The federal government has reassured Nigerians of the imminent and safe return of pupils abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State.

During a condolence and solidarity visit to St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral in Kontagora, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, stated that the children were in good condition and would be reunited with their families soon.

He delivered President Bola Tinubu’s message of hope to the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Bulus Yohanna, and the parents of the abducted pupils.

Mr Ribadu said security agencies had intensified operations to ensure the safe return of the children, stressing the need for national unity in confronting the insecurity affecting communities across the country.

“This is a solemn and challenging moment for us. Our duty is to protect every citizen,” the NSA said. “The President is deeply concerned. He has put aside his travel plans to focus fully on resolving this crisis.”

He added that the government would not relent in its efforts. “We are all under attack. We must stand together to prevent divisiveness and ensure that evil does not prevail,” he said.

The NSA was accompanied on the visit by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Bernard Doro; the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi; and the Chairperson of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Joseph Hayab. No representative of the Niger State Government was present.

Mr Ribadu commended Bishop Yohanna for his patience and resilience despite the frustrations surrounding the abduction. He said Nigeria’s international partners — including the United States, France and the United Kingdom — were providing support to the rescue efforts.

“The children are safe and will be returned. God is with them and with us. Evil will not triumph,” he assured. He also pledged that the school would remain open and that security in the area would be strengthened.

Earlier, Mr Yohanna expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and the NSA for their support and intervention. The visit included a brief closed-door meeting with the bishop, after which the school principal, Felicia Gyang, and a parent representative, Luka Iliya, presented updates and shared their concerns.