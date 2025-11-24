The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the trial of Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for alleged cybercrime till 4 February 2026.

The matter, which was fixed for today, was rescheduled due to trial judge Mohammed Umar’s absence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matter did not hold as earlier scheduled to come up on 21 October when it was adjourned till Monday.

The 21 October schedule failed due to the protest organised that day by Omoyele Sowore to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, a leading Biafra agitator who was convicted of terrorism offences last week.

Earlier on 22 September, the judge, Mr Umar, 21 October for the hearing after the trial was stalled by an objection raised by the defendant.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned on 30 June on six counts filed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Abubakar.

She was granted bail, following which Mr Umar adjourned till 22 September for the commencement of trial.

However, on the last adjourned date when the prosecution lawyer, David Kaswe, was about to open his case by calling the first witness, the defence lawyer raised an objection.

The development was after a television screen had been mounted in the courtroom preparatory to the commencement of proceedings.

The defence lawyer, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had expressed concern about the possibility of the prosecution opening its case.

Mr West-Idahosa told the court that a notice of preliminary objection to challenge the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case had already been filed.

He said the objection was not to the nature of the charge, but the alleged abuse of the prosecutorial powers of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The lawyer also complained about not being served with copies of the statements of prosecution witnesses.

Although Mr Kaswe argued that the objection filed by the defendant should not be allowed to stall the court’s business for the day, Mr Umar insisted that the prosecution must first respond to the objection.

The judge said he intended to first determine the objection raised by the defence before taking any further steps in the case.

Mr Akpoti-Uduaghan, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025, is alleged to have made false and injurious information via a live television programme with the intention to malign, incite and endanger lives and breach public order.

The senator was alleged to have, while addressing a gathering on April 4 in Ihima, Kogi, accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of instructing former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to have her killed in the state.

She was also alleged to have, in a television interview, repeated similar claims, to the effect that the senate president and former governor plotted to kill her in Kogi State.

The charge is brought under the Cybercrimes Prohibition, Prevention, etc (Amendment) Act 2024.

She faces another set of charges stemming from the same remarks. The case is before the FCT High Court, Abuja.

(NAN)