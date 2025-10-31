President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as Chairman of the National Steering Committee of the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme (RHWDP).

Presidential Tinubu established the RHWDP to coordinate his efforts to accelerate economic activities, enhance livelihoods, and strengthen social protection at the grassroots level.

According to a statement from the NGF Secretariat, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, will serve as vice chairman of the committee.

Other members were appointed to represent the six geopolitical zones as follows: North-East: Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), South-South: Governor Douye Diri (Bayelsa), South-West: Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), South-East: Governor Peter Mbah (Enugu), North-West: Governor Dikko Radda (Katsina) and North-Central: Governor Hyacinth Alia (Benue)

On Wednesday, the committee held its inaugural meeting at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, Abuja.

The meeting, chaired by Governor AbdulRazaq, deliberated on operationalising President Tinubu’s ward-based development strategy across Nigeria’s 8,809 political wards.