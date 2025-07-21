The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Apo, Abuja, has ordered the remand of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, Jubrin Buba, at the Kuje Correctional Centre after he failed to appear for trial in a certificate forgery case.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said in a statement Monday that it charged Mr Buba with six counts of forgery and making false statements to a public officer.

According to the statement by the ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, the defendant allegedly presented in February 2015 a forged Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree certificate in Public Administration purportedly issued by the University of Jos to secure employment with the NSCDC. The allegedly fake certificate was said to be dated 7 October 2009.

He is also accused of forging a testimonial dated 25 September 2002, allegedly from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, which he submitted to the NSCDC in September 2006.

The ICPC said Mr Buba’s actions contravene section 366 of the Penal Code, which prohibits the use of forged documents as genuine.

The agency said the offence is punishable under Section 364 of the same code, which prescribes a penalty of up to 14 years’ imprisonment, depending on the nature and intent of the forgery.

He is also charged under Section 25(1)(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, which makes it an offence to knowingly provide false information to a public officer in the course of official duties. The provision is aimed at preventing deception and maintaining the integrity of public service processes.

Background

Mr Buba was initially arraigned in 2022 before another judge, Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf, at the FCT High Court in Kubwa.

After the prosecution called its witnesses, the defendant, through his defence lawyer, James Paul, filed a no-case submission, arguing that the prosecution merely relied on photocopied exhibits.

But the judge dismissed the no-case submission, holding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him and ordered him to enter his defence.

However, following Mr Akanbi-Yusuf’s elevation to the Court of Appeal, the case was reassigned to Ms Dogonyaro of FCT High Court in Apo for the trial to start afresh.

The matter was first slated for re-arraignment on 22 January, but Mr Buba failed to appear in court despite receiving proper notice.

His lawyer and surety were also absent.

At the request of the ICPC’s lawyer, Aniekan Ekong, the court issued a bench warrant for Mr Buba’s arrest. It directed the surety to appear and show cause why the bail bond should not be forfeited to the federal government. The matter was adjourned until 4 March for arraignment.

Remand order

Mr Buba was eventually apprehended and re-arraigned on 26 June.

Ms Dogonyaro revoked Mr Buba’s earlier bail and ordered that he be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending further hearing.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until 27 and 28 October, for hearing.

