Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago and the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, have charged Christians to celebrate Christmas by showing genuine love to all.
In his Christmas and New Year message, Mr Bago said humility, forgiveness, and genuine love for all are the essence of the Christmas celebration.
He described the season as a period for sober reflection on God’s faithfulness to mankind and for engendering positive change in society.
While congratulating Christians on the Christmas celebration, the governor enjoined all residents to continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of the state and Nigeria.
He also charged the residents to be vigilant and report suspicious individuals or activities to the security agencies.
In his message on behalf of the state lawmakers, the speaker urged Christians to “emulate the virtuous life of Jesus Christ, which embodies tolerance, love, sacrifice, peace, and forgiveness, especially during the Christmas celebrations.”
He also called for continued peaceful coexistence among all religious beliefs.
Mr Sarkin-Daji enjoined the people to work towards a more united and prosperous Niger State in the coming year.
