The Nigerian Army says media reports that 40 soldiers died in recent terrorist attacks in parts of Borno were exaggerated and misleading.

In a statement on Saturday, Sani Uba, a lieutenant colonel, said the reports ignored troops’ gallant efforts in repelling coordinated terrorist assaults on several North-East communities.

Mr Uba, who is the media information officer of Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, said the attackers were remnants of Boko Haram earlier dislodged from Sambisa Forest.

He said the terrorists regrouped and launched coordinated night assaults from multiple directions on communities and military positions around Konduga, Ngoshe, Mainok and Jakana.

According to him, troops responded swiftly, engaging the insurgents in intense battles and successfully repelling the attackers while defending the affected communities.

He said: “During the engagements, several terrorists were neutralised.

“Sadly, a Commanding Officer and some brave soldiers paid the supreme price while courageously confronting the attackers and preventing devastation in other communities.”

Mr Uba stressed that troops were not overrun as suggested in the report, noting they fought from multiple fronts to protect civilians and restore normalcy.

He added that the attackers used indiscriminate explosives and heavy nighttime gunfire, leading to civilian casualties as some residents were caught in the crossfire.

Mr Uba also disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, visited Maiduguri to assess the situation and strengthen ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

He said the army chief ordered immediate reinforcement of troops and deployment of additional equipment to sustain pressure on fleeing terrorists.

Mr Uba added that coordinated ground and air operations were ongoing to pursue the insurgents, dismantle regrouping elements and rescue civilians possibly abducted during the attacks.

He urged the public to disregard exaggerated reports aimed at undermining troops’ morale.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute and committed to decisively confronting the terrorists until lasting peace is restored in the North-East,” he said.

