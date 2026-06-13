The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle involving three commissioners as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery across the State.

Announcing the development, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, stated that the redeployment is aimed at strategically repositioning key Ministries for greater efficiency and effective implementation of the Administration’s Rescue Agenda.

The affected Commissioners are:

I. Hon Abdulrahaman Tumbido, redeployed from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources;

II. Hon Kasimu Yahya Kaura, redeployed from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development; and

III. Hon Tasiu Musa Shinkafi, redeployed from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Mr Nakwada said the redeployment takes immediate effect adding that Governor Lawal has directed the affected Commissioners to ensure a smooth transition and complete all necessary handing-over processes within one week.

The governor further charged them to bring renewed vigour, dedication, and innovation to their new assignments, while remaining focused on delivering tangible benefits to the people of Zamfara State in line with the objectives of the Rescue Agenda.