In commemoration of Democracy Day on 12 June 2026, 97 inmates at the Kaduna Medium Security Custodial Centre received clemency under the Prerogative of Mercy exercised by Governor Uba Sani, in a move the state government described as part of efforts to balance justice with rehabilitation and reintegration.

For many of the inmates, the day began like any other within the facility’s secured walls marked by routine, restriction, and uncertainty over their future. By afternoon, however, an official announcement transformed what is typically a symbolic national holiday into a moment of personal restoration for dozens of individuals.

Governor Sani approved release of the 97 eligible inmates as part of the state’s Democracy Day activities, citing the need to extend compassion to individuals whose offences, in many cases, were influenced by socio-economic hardship. The decision, according to the government, reflects a broader philosophy of justice that prioritises correction and reintegration alongside punishment.

He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity to rebuild their lives, acquire skills, and contribute positively to their communities. The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting rehabilitation programmes designed to reduce recidivism and ease reintegration into society.

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The exercise was carried out in collaboration with key justice sector stakeholders, including the judiciary, the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Legal Aid Council, security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, and the state Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

Officials who spoke on the gesture said the coordinated effort was essential in reviewing eligible cases and ensuring that only qualified inmates benefited from the clemency process.

Beyond the release of inmates, the governor also announced additional measures aimed at improving conditions within correctional facilities in the state. These include the deployment of medical supplies to the custodial centre and the approval of an operational vehicle to support its logistics and administration.

The governor said further interventions would be considered as needs are identified across correctional facilities in the state.

As for the 97 beneficiaries, the 2026 Democracy Day will be remembered not only as a national celebration, but also as the day they were given what officials described as a second chance to exit the prison walls and begin the rebuilding of their lives.