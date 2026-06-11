Unilever Nigeria Plc has officially announced the winners of the Rexona FIFA World Cup 2026 Consumer promotion, giving loyal consumers of its leading deodorant brand, Rexona, the chance to experience the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live in Vancouver, Canada. The ticket presentation ceremony, held at Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Ikeja, marked the successful conclusion of the consumer promotion designed to reward loyal customers who purchased Rexona products. Under the campaign structure, consumers who purchased three Rexona aerosol products were eligible for the grand prize, while all participating shoppers also received guaranteed rewards.

Winners emerged from the promotional draw after meeting the purchase criteria, with their prize packages fully sponsored by Rexona. The rewards included return flight tickets, accommodation, match tickets and other travel arrangements, offering them a memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 experience.

Speaking at the event, Head of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Zainab Obagun, stated that the FIFA World Cup 2026 Consumer promotion sponsored by Rexona reflects Unilever’s commitment to building stronger connections with consumers through initiatives that reward loyalty and create memorable experiences.

Ms Obagun noted that the promotion underscores the importance of partnerships within the retail ecosystem, emphasizing that collaborations with trade partners remain essential for delivering value to consumers nationwide.

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“At Unilever, we believe our relationship with consumers goes beyond providing quality products. It is about creating meaningful experiences and rewarding the trust they place in our brands every day. This presentation demonstrates that when we make a promise to our consumers, we fulfill it. We remain committed to creating value for Nigerian consumers while strengthening our partnerships with retailers and trade partners across the country,” she said.

Also speaking, Brand Manager, Rexona, Olaide Olumide, explained that the campaign was inspired by the success of previous football-focused consumer activations and forms part of Rexona’s broader strategy to deepen engagement with consumers through passion points that resonate strongly with them.

Ms Olumide added that the emergence of winners and the presentation of prizes validate the integrity of the campaign and encourage continued participation with future brand initiatives and promotions.

“Rexona is a performance-focused brand globally, and football provides the perfect platform to demonstrate what performance means. Following our successful partnerships with CAF during AFCON and WAFCON, where we rewarded consumers with unique football experiences, this promotion around the FIFA World Cup 2026 represents an even bigger opportunity to celebrate and reward our loyal consumers. More importantly, it shows that we care about our consumers not only through our products but also by creating life-changing experiences for them,” she added.

Expressing her excitement, one of the winners, Fatima Ahmed, described the opportunity as a dream come true and thanked Rexona for enabling her to witness one of the world’s biggest sporting events live. As one of the FIFA World Cup 2026 official sponsors, Rexona leveraged the global football spectacle to connect with consumers and reward their loyalty. The campaign also featured other Unilever personal care brands, including Dove and Axe, extending the opportunity to households across different consumer segments while creating excitement around the tournament.