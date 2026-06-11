Premiere Academy, Abuja has emerged overall winner of the 2026 Battle of the Energy Titans competition, beating 11 other finalists in a contest focused on solving Nigeria’s energy poverty.

Organised by the NNPC Foundation in partnership with the Oloibiri Oil and Gas Entrepreneurship Development Initiative, OLOGED, the competition was the flagship event of the annual Youth Energy STEAM Festival, YES-Fest 2026.

Themed ‘Young Innovators Solving Energy Poverty’, this year’s edition of YES-Fest sought to equip students with practical skills to design energy solutions for their communities.

Out of 45 schools that entered from the FCT and beyond, 12 made it to the finals. Premiere Academy distinguished itself with exceptional creativity, teamwork, and technical competence, earning the Overall Best Award.

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For the win, the school received ₦500,000 cash prize, the Overall Best School Trophy, and a package of educational books and learning materials.

This year’s edition also featured the unveiling of the “Energy on Wheels Project for Schools”, a mobile initiative designed to take energy education directly to classrooms across Nigeria.

Speaking after the award, Premiere Academy Principal, Mr Chris Akinsowon said:

“This feat further cements Premiere Academy’s reputation for academic excellence, innovation, and holistic education. Our students’

performance reflects the quality of instruction and mentorship by our dedicated staff and the strong support of our parents.

“We thank the board for creating platforms where students can excel beyond the classroom as this is further proof of our vision to raise confident, innovative, globally competitive leaders.”

NNPC Foundation Managing Director, Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe, praised the level of innovation:

“Participants presented

solutions ranging from solar-powered devices and clean cooking technologies to mini-grid concepts and waste-to-energy systems.

Battle of the Energy Titans is not just a contest. It is raising a new generation of ‘energypreneurs’ with the literacy, skills, and confidence to lead Africa’s energy future.”

OLOGED Initiative Executive Director, Onome Wilkinson noted that YES-Fest’s STEAM approach ensures both science and arts students contribute ideas to the energy sector.

“The initiative helps students understand energy’s role in powering homes and economies while challenging them to solve real access problems,” she said.

Top guests that graced the grand finale of the competition included the Chairman, FCT Universal Basic Education Board, Lady Florence Wenegieme; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth Engagement, represented

by his Technical Assistant, Mr Bolaji Wellington; principals of participating schools and education stakeholders.

Premiere Academy’s victory reinforces its position as a leading institution shaping future-ready, problem-solving leaders for Nigeria and beyond.