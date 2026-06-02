Wellington College International Lagos is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Haslett as its Founding Headmaster, effective 1 August 2026.

The appointment marks an important step as Wellington College International Lagos progresses towards its opening in September 2027, providing experienced leadership at a formative stage in the school’s development.

Christine is an experienced international school leader with a strong track record in both day and boarding schools in the UK, China and Indonesia. She has played a key leadership role in the establishment of Wellington College Independent School Jakarta, contributing to the development of its academic, pastoral and organisational foundations. She is recognised for a leadership approach that combines strategic clarity with a strong commitment to pastoral care, community building and academic standards.

Paul Vanni, International Director of Wellington College International, said: “Christine brings the experience and judgement required to lead a school through its founding years. Her commitment to education grounded in values and purpose makes her well placed to shape Wellington College International Lagos as it develops its identity and culture.”

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Commenting on her appointment, Christine Haslett said: “It is a privilege to take up the role of Founding Headmaster at Wellington College International Lagos. I look forward to working with students, families and colleagues to establish a school that is ambitious, values-led, and deeply rooted in the Wellington ethos.

My vision is to create a vibrant learning environment where every child is known, challenged and inspired to realise their potential, whilst developing the character, confidence and compassion to serve and shape the world around them. I am excited to help build a school that honours Nigeria’s rich heritage whilst preparing pupils to thrive with confidence in a global future.”

Located within Alaro City, Lagos, Wellington College International Lagos forms part of the global family of Wellington College schools, united by a shared purpose of pioneering education to serve and help shape a better world. The school shares a common educational philosophy centred on academic excellence, character education and holistic development.

About Wellington College International Lagos

Wellington College International Lagos is part of the Wellington College family of schools, founded on a shared purpose of pioneering education to serve and help shape a better world.

Wellington College International Lagos will serve families in Nigeria, West Africa and the wider African diaspora, educating children aged 3 to 18 in both day and boarding settings. The school will offer a values led, holistic and future facing education, grounded in academic excellence and character development, enabling every student to realise their potential and contribute positively to the world around them.