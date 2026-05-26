Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Muslim faithful in Ogun State and across the country on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice, obedience, love, and peaceful coexistence as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

In his Sallah message, Governor Abiodun said Eid-el-Kabir remains a significant spiritual occasion that teaches humanity the importance of faith, selflessness, tolerance, and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah.

The governor called on residents of the state to continue to live in peace and harmony, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences, noting that unity and mutual understanding are critical to the continued progress and development of the state and the nation at large.

Mr Abiodun also urged Nigerians to continue to support the initiatives and reforms of the Federal Government, expressing confidence that the policies being implemented would ultimately take the country out of its present economic challenges and place it on the path of prosperity, growth, and stability.

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He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of the people through sustained investments in infrastructure, security, education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and economic development under the Building Our Future Together agenda.

The governor appreciated the support, prayers, and cooperation of the people of Ogun State with his administration and urged them to sustain their belief in the government’s vision for a more prosperous and inclusive state.

Governor Abiodun prayed that the blessings of Eid-el-Kabir would bring peace, joy, divine favour, and renewed hope to every family and the nation as a whole.

He wished all Muslim faithful a peaceful and memorable Eid-el-Kabir celebration.