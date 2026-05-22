Governor Dauda Lawal has committed to continuing and increasing development projects to enhance the living standards of the people of Zamfara State.

On Thursday, the governor emerged as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Zamfara state governorship for the 2027 general election.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the Chairman of the APC Governorship Primaries in Zamfara State, Babagana Uba, declared that Governor Lawal was unanimously adopted as the APC candidate with 301,893 votes.

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He added that the party’s affirmation was conducted across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State and was witnessed by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The statement read in parts, “The Zamfara State Governorship primary election committee declared Governor Dauda Lawal as the sole candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

“The State’s primary election committee received the collation officers’ adoption results from all 14 local government areas, which were duly signed by Malam Abubakar Mohammed Nakwada, the APC state collation chief, along with other members of the Zamfara State APC collation team.

“The chairman of the committee announced the affirmation and adoption results from various local government areas. Anka, 16,607; Bakura, 18,112; Birnin Magaji, 15,440; Bukkuyum, 11,4061; Bungudu, 24,4061; Gummi, 23,1024; Gusau, 61,4072; Kaura Namoda, 18,3015; Maradun, 15,6024; Maru, 17,3041; Shinkafi, 15,204; Talata Mafara, 22,884; Tsafe, 19,3054; and Zurmi, 22,506.”

In his remarks immediately after the committee’s declaration, Governor Lawal thanked the people of Zamfara for their trust and for the massive turnout of party loyalists across the state.

He assured that his administration is committed to various development projects across key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the economy.

He said, “Today will remain a historic day in the political history of our state because all the major stakeholders in the state have unanimously come together under one umbrella as a united force.

“As I was declared the consensus candidate of our great party, the APC, I want to thank all members of the party and the people of the state for their trust in my administration.

“These massive displays of support and love will encourage me to do more in our quest to rescue and rebuild Zamfara State.

“I want to thank the chairman of the primary election committee, its members, and other committees who made the party primaries a great success in Zamfara.”