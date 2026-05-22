The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has reaffirmed Governor Umar Namadi as the party’s consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 general election, with the governor subsequently calling on party members across the state to begin full mobilisation toward securing victory for all APC candidates in the forthcoming polls.

The affirmation took place on Saturday at the Dutse Township Stadium during a large gathering attended by party leaders, elders, stakeholders, elected officials, and APC supporters drawn from the 27 local government areas of the state.

Among prominent personalities present at the event were former governors of Jigawa State, Ali Sa’ad Birnin Kudu and Ibrahim Saminu Turaki. Also, former deputy governor and deputy chief of staff to the president, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; members of the National Assembly; members of the State House of Assembly; party executives; and other senior political figures across the state.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and representatives of security agencies also witnessed the exercise.

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Addressing party supporters shortly after his reaffirmation, Governor Umar Namadi thanked Almighty Allah and expressed deep appreciation to APC members and the people of Jigawa State for the confidence reposed in him.

“Alhamdulillah, we thank Almighty Allah for sparing our lives to witness this day today. I want to sincerely thank the people of Jigawa State, particularly members of our great party, the APC, for endorsing me today as the gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 general election,” he said.

Governor Namadi described the endorsement as a major responsibility and assured party faithful that his administration would remain focused on delivering development projects and improving the lives of citizens across the state.

He further said his administration’s “Greater Jigawa” agenda remains firmly on course and would continue to guide government policies and programmes.

“Our project for a Greater Jigawa is on course, and we will continue to pursue this project to its logical conclusion.”

The governor, however, stated that the affirmation exercise represented only the beginning of the political process and urged party members to remain united and committed ahead of the 2027 elections.

“With this opportunity you have given me, we have only completed the first step. Now, we should all brace up for the 2027 elections to ensure that all APC candidates—from Mr. President down to members of the State House of Assembly—are duly elected,” Governor Namadi declared.

He commended party elders, stakeholders, and leaders across Jigawa State for ensuring a peaceful and largely successful consensus arrangement process, describing the exercise as one of the most coordinated political consultations witnessed in the country.

Governor Namadi noted that the level of consensus achieved within the Jigawa APC reflected the maturity, unity, and commitment of party leaders at both state and local government levels.

“In Jigawa State, our consensus arrangement process is about 90 percent successful, and I want to give credit to our stakeholders and elders for their diligence, sacrifices, and commitment toward making this achievement possible.”

The governor paid special tribute to the former governor of Jigawa State, Barrister Ali Sa’ad Birnin Kudu, whom he acknowledged for leading consultations and mobilization efforts alongside local government stakeholders throughout the process.

He also appreciated the continued support, guidance, and advice being provided by party elders despite their demanding schedules and personal commitments.

“We are truly grateful for the sacrifices our elders have made and for the guidance they continue to provide. We will continue to count on them for the success and unity of our party in Jigawa State.”