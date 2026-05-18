First Bank of Nigeria Limited, in partnership with Visa, has announced the launch of Visa Signature, a premium card offering designed for Nigeria’s affluent segment. The card unlocks an exclusive portfolio of lifestyle benefits, global travel privileges, and curated merchant offers through Visa’s worldwide acceptance network, giving high-spending Nigerians a product built around how they live.

Visa Signature targets Nigeria’s top executives, business owners, and frequent international travelers who expect more from their financial products. Through Visa Global benefits and Visa Destination offers, cardholders gain access to preferential rates, premium experiences, and priority services across hundreds of partner merchants, hotels, airlines, and destinations around the world. The card supports both domestic and cross-border transactions, ensuring seamless payment experiences whether cardholders are in Lagos, London, or Dubai.

Commenting on FirstBank’s ambition for its premium cardholders, Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, eBusiness & Retail Products, FirstBank, said: “At FirstBank, we are dedicated to creating financial solutions that reflect the evolving lifestyles of our customers. We understand that our premium customers aspire to experiences that reflect their global outlook. Visa Signature is crafted to meet those expectations, offering access to exclusive experiences, global connectivity, and lifestyle privileges that empower our customers to live without boundaries. We remain focused on creating value and reinforcing our position as the partner of first choice for Nigerians at home and abroad.”

Highlighting the strategic importance of the FirstBank partnership, Andrew Uaboi, Vice President and Cluster Head, West Africa, Visa, noted: “Nigeria’s affluent consumers are among the most active and globally connected spenders on the continent. Visa Signature is designed to serve that profile with the depth of benefits and the breadth of acceptance they deserve. We are delighted to work with FirstBank in making this available to the Nigerian market.”

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The launch marks a strategic step for FirstBank in deepening its premium product offering. FirstBank’s existing Visa portfolio already serves millions of Nigerians across everyday retail, cross-border commerce, and online transactions through Visa Infinite, Visa Gold, Naira Credit, and Visa Prepaid cards. Visa Signature adds a dedicated tier for the affluent segment, giving this customer group therecognition and privileges their spending profile demands.

Visa Signature is available to eligible FirstBank customers. Interested customers can visit any FirstBank branch nationwide or contact their dedicated relationship manager to apply.

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Its mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited “FirstBank”, established in 1894, is the premier bank in West Africa, a leading financial inclusion services provider in Africa, and a digital banking giant. FirstBank’s international footprints cut across three continents ─ Africa, Europe and Asia, with FirstBank UK Limited in London and Paris; FirstBank in The Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea and Sierra Leone; FBNBank in Senegal; and a FirstBank Representative Office in Beijing, China.