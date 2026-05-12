It is not in our character within the Yari political family, to reply to posts and comments that can easily be translated to be nonsensical in order not to amplify unnecessary political tension in our beloved Zamfara State, even as the fire brand in the likes of Al’Mansoor Gusau and Abubakar S Limanci are deliberately moderated.

This position stems from the disposition of our principal, Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, whose political philosophy is rooted in defusing of tension in discourse and fairness to all, including political opponents.

Unfortunately, some of our leaders sponsor an army of writers to raise issues that can easily be translated to have been initiated by them.

In recent political discussions surrounding Zamfara State, some stooges of a certain politician from the state have attempted to portray Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari as a political burden to Zamfara and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

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While such assertions are laughable and glaring delusions to any follower and observer of Zamfara politics, it is important that these detractors and their sponsors are unmasked so that the good people of Zamfara State see them for who they truly are: resentful individuals who have lost political relevance.

Marafan Sakkwato remains an altruistic, benevolent, and unifying political figure in Zamfara State and the entire country.

His political structure, grassroot connections, and electoral strength continue to command respect across the State and beyond. Whether one agrees with his political style or not, it would be impossible to dismiss his relevance or describe his position within Zamfara and the APC with disdain.

As former Governor of Zamfara State and later Senator representing Zamfara West, Senator Yari has built a political network that has remained active and formidable.

Even after leaving office as governor, his influence within the APC has continued to shape political alignments and electoral outcomes in the State.

Political observers acknowledge that few politicians in the nation possess the same level of mobilisation capacity and grassroots loyalty as Senator Yari.

His excellent personal attributes of humility, empathy, generous disposition to all, open and inclusive approach to discourse, respect for traditional and cultural institutions, and enormous love and care for his people resonate in the minds of those who have known him in person and those who have followed his life and political progression.

The APC in Zamfara State has experienced internal divisions over the years, but Senator Yari has remained one of the major pillars sustaining the party’s cohesion and relevance both in the State and at the national level.

During difficult political periods, including intra-party crises and legal battles, his camp continues to maintain a strong political base. Refusing to recognise the strategic and unbiased leadership style of Senator Yari tantamounts to ignoring the fact that the APC still relies heavily on influential stakeholders like him to maintain unity and electoral competitiveness in the State.

Democracy allows political differences, and criticism is a normal part of democratic practice. However, political disagreements should be expressed with fairness and objectivity rather than insults or dismissive rhetoric. Citing Marafan Sakkwato irrationally will do nothing in advancing constructive political dialogue.

Healthy political debate should focus on policies, governance records, and visions for development rather than personal attacks. Zamfara’s political future requires unity, strategic leadership, and collaboration among all major stakeholders, regardless of factional differences.

Zamfara State continues to face significant challenges, including insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and infrastructure deficits.

The people of the State expect leaders and political actors to focus on solutions rather than deepen divisions through inflammatory rhetoric. Rather than attempting to diminish Senator Yari’s political relevance, critics and supporters alike should engage in meaningful conversations about how experienced political leaders can contribute to peace, development, and stronger democratic institutions in Zamfara State.

The issues highlighted in the write-up clearly expose the ignorance of the author and suggest that the faceless writer is not an indigene of Zamfara State.

It is important to highlight, for the benefit of the public, that Marafan Sakkwato is currently sponsoring over 2,000 indigent students of Zamfara origin in Nigerian institutions of higher learning, 149 students at FGC Anka, and annually purchase and distribute 1000 JAMB forms to his constituents. His philanthropic endeavours and poverty alleviation efforts through the distribution of assorted food items and financial assistance also speak for themselves, hence, need no further explanation.

The future of Zamfara politics will depend not on insults or political hostility but on constructive engagement, inclusive leadership, and a shared commitment to the progress of the State and its people.

*Faruk Sa’ad Muhammad writes from

Talata Mafara on Zamfara State