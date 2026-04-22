Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday commissioned a newly built banquet hall in Kaduna, describing the project as an evidence of deliberate leadership and a commitment to strengthening public institutions.

Speaking at the unveiling, Mr Shettima said the Federal Government would continue to prioritise the state, citing its central role in Nigeria’s political and economic landscape. He noted that Kaduna’s importance explains the steady stream of federal interventions and projects in recent months.

“We have returned to Kaduna time and again in recent months bearing projects, policies, and promises renewed by action, because we understand the place this great state occupies in the anatomy of our nation,” he said.

He further stressed the government’s commitment to the state, warning that neglecting Kaduna would have wider national consequences. “The heartbeat of Nigeria cannot be ignored without the whole body feeling the impact,” he said.

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Backing Sani’s governance approach

The vice president praised Governor Uba Sani for combining infrastructure expansion with reforms aimed at improving governance systems. He said such a dual approach is essential for long-term development, noting that effective governance goes beyond physical projects to building systems that ensure accountability and efficient service delivery.

Mr Shettima explained that the new facility would provide a platform for high-level meetings, policy discussions, and official ceremonies, while also addressing gaps that often constrain government operations. He added that the hall could position Kaduna as a destination for international conferences, exhibitions, and cultural events, with potential economic benefits for the state.

According to him, the project reflects a leadership style that emphasises dignity in public service, protection of vulnerable citizens, and efforts to rebuild trust in government.

Inside the project

In his remarks, Mr Sani said the banquet hall was conceived not just as infrastructure but as an investment in institutional capacity and citizen engagement. He disclosed that the complex sits on about 2.7 hectares, with a built-up space of roughly 5,000 square metres.

The governor said the facility can host 1,000 guests in banquet format and up to 1,300 in a theatre arrangement, adding that it is designed for diplomatic events, conferences, exhibitions and policy engagements that can attract partnerships and investment.

He noted that the project aligns with his administration’s plan to position Kaduna as a hub for investment, culture and global interaction. The governor also revealed that the hall was named after a former military administrator to honour disciplined leadership and service.

Former governor Ahmed Makarfi described the project as a major achievement delivered within a short timeframe, urging the state government to also recognise other past leaders for their contributions.

Similarly, former Vice President Namadi Sambo commended the initiative, saying it represents a forward-looking investment that will support governance and modernisation in the state.

Kaduna has increasingly attracted federal attention in recent years due to its strategic economic potential and persistent security challenges, including banditry, kidnappings and communal conflicts. The state is also considered a key industrial and agricultural hub, making infrastructure investments critical to its development trajectory.