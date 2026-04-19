Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah has felicitated mothers on the occasion of the 2026 Catholic Mothering Sunday. The governor on Sunday 19 April reflected deeply on the sacrifices of mothers, commending their resilience, roles in the family, and contributions to nation-building.

He said, “On this special occasion of Mothering Sunday, I extend my warmest felicitations to all Catholic Mothers worldwide, and indeed all Enugu and Nigerian mothers.

“Today offers us a moment to pause and honour the strength, sacrifice, and boundless love that define motherhood.

“Mothers are the quiet architects of our society – nurturing values, shaping character, and sustaining the moral fabric of our communities. Their resilience in the face of challenges and their unwavering commitment to family and nation remain a source of inspiration to us all.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“As a government, we recognise that the progress of our society is deeply tied to the wellbeing of our mothers. We, therefore, remain steadfast in our commitment to policies and programmes that empower women, protect maternal health, and create opportunities for families to thrive.

“To everyplaying a motherly role, I say thank you. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed, and your impact will continue to echo through generations.

“I celebrate you today and pray that God grants you continued strength, good health, and peace in your homes.”

Governor Mbah wished them a happy Mothering Sunday.