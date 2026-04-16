The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) has announced plans to offer a free training programme on Strategic Foresighting to selected nominees of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, as part of efforts to strengthen governance and institutional capacity in the state.

The Director-General of NIPSS, Ayo Omotayo, disclosed this during the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Strategic Leadership and Management Course (SLMC), held at the Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona School of Governance Studies in Ago-Iwoye.

According to Mr Omotayo, a professor, 20 participants will be nominated by the governor for the specialised training scheduled for June/July 2026. He noted that the initiative reflects the Ogun State Government’s strong commitment to human capital development and effective governance.

He commended the state government for its sustained investment in leadership development, stressing that the quality of governance is closely tied to the competence and strategic capacity of its leadership.

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Mr Omotayo explained that the ongoing Strategic Leadership and Management Course is designed to deepen strategic thinking, improve institutional effectiveness, and equip top public officials with the skills required to navigate the complexities of modern governance.

Declaring the course open, the Ogun State Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, described the programme as a critical component of the state’s public service reform agenda. He revealed that Ogun State fielded 42 participants for the current edition, including Permanent Secretaries and other top-ranking officials.

Mr Onasanya noted that the initiative has continued to grow in scope and impact, with other states, including Lagos, participating in previous editions. He urged participants to take full advantage of the training and translate the knowledge gained into improved service delivery across ministries, departments, and agencies.

In his welcome address, the Director of the School of Governance Studies, Sola Adeyanju, said the third edition builds on the successes of previous programmes, offering a more refined and experience-driven platform for policy development and leadership enhancement.

Mr Adeyanju, a professor praised the Ogun State Government for its consistent support and commitment to institutional development, adding that the programme is aimed at fostering a responsive, efficient, and results-driven public service.

The training initiative underscores Ogun State’s drive toward administrative excellence and its broader goal of strengthening governance through continuous leadership development.