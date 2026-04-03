Collection of mineral royalties from mining sector operators across the country will henceforth be the responsibility of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), while the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development will continue its technical and regulatory oversight on the sector.

This was the outcome of a meeting between the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake and the Chairman of NRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, held at the former’s office in Abuja on Thursday, to define collaborative ways of working together.

The decision was based on the new tax laws, which empower NRS to administer all federally collectable revenue and account for the same.

A statement made available to journalists on Friday by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser to the NRS chairman, said the decision, effective 1 January 2026, was contained in a joint statement endorsed by both Mr Alake and Dr Adedeji.

“The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and the Nigeria Revenue Service wish to inform mining operators and the general public of the outcome of their meeting held on 2 April 2026, on the collaborative implementation of mineral royalty administration under the Nigeria Tax Laws 2025.

“Following the enactment of the laws by President Bola Tinubu on 26 June 2025, the administration of mineral royalties, effective January 1, 2026, has transitioned to NRS.

“The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development continues to serve as a vital technical partner, providing mineral pricing data, geological information, and industry coordination in support of the royalty process.

“Both institutions have agreed to work closely together to ensure that operators are well-informed, and that the new royalty framework is implemented in a way that supports the growth and development of the solid minerals sector,” the statement said.

According to the statement, there will be a joint nationwide sensitisation programme for operators in the sector, particularly to guide royalty filing and payment as spelt out under the new tax laws.

The new royalty regime will also see the development of a modern, end-to-end digital royalty administration system. At the same time, joint technical sessions shall be held regularly to coordinate and resolve issues that may arise.

“The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and NRS wish to assure mining operators and the public that both institutions are fully aligned and committed to working together to implement the new royalty framework in a manner that is orderly, transparent, and supportive of the mining sector.

“Operators are encouraged to continue meeting their filing and payment obligations as required under the new tax laws, and to participate actively in the forthcoming sensitisation programme,” the statement added.