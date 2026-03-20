The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has felicitated with Muslims in Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

Mr Otti’s message is contained in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

In his message of felicitation, the governor described the Eid Al Fitr celebration as not just a period of celebration but also a time for deep reflection on the season’s significance, and enjoined Muslims across the country to explore the essence of the celebration to the fullest.

Mr Otti called on Muslims across the country to take advantage of this holy celebration to renew their faith and relationship with Allah, while embracing those virtues that better humanity and engender peace, unity and security in the country.

He restated his commitment to religious freedom in Abia and maintained that his government would continue to support and treat all religious groups fairly and equally as a key to peaceful coexistence.

Governor Otti, on behalf of the First Lady, Priscilla Chidinma Otti, the government and people of Abia State, wished the Muslim community a happy Eid Al Fitr celebration and prayed for better days ahead for the nation.