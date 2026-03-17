Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State, is 54 today, and we wish him a happy birthday full of blessings and more grace to continue to do the good work he has begun in the state.

In the words of William Shalespeare, in Twelfth Night, some are born great; some achieve greatness and some have greatnest thrust on them. For Governor Mbah, it is greatness achieved by dint of painstaking and intentional hardwork and a fighting spirit that never says die. Looking at his background, Mbah is a self-made man who never gives up until the purpose is achieved.

Born on 17 March 1972 in Owo, Nkanu East Local Government of Enugu State, Mr Mbah holds a degree in Law (LLB, University of East London); LLM, Lagos State University; MBA, IESE Business School, Spain and PGD, Oxford University. Before all this, he had a checkered career in business, having dealt in electronics at Alaba International Market, Lagos, from where he embarked on the educational achievements of his, training himself to this high heights.

But the future held greater opportunities and the glory for Mbah to impact lives through public service. He was the Chief of Staff to Governor Chimaroke Nnamani and later the Commissioner for Finance. These were to shape his daring disruptive innovation in governance in years to come. Mbah also founded Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, which became the market leader in the downstream oil and gas sector in Nigeria. From Finnacle, he contested the governorship of Enugu State and won.

Mr Mbah would orchestrate unprcedented innovations and utter transformation of Enugu State with a view to revv up the GDP of the state to &30 billion; make the state one of the top three subnational big economies; make the state the first choice of investment destination, tourism and living and ultimately reduce the state’s poverty headcount index to zero per cent level.

These are the tasks to which Mr Mbah addressed himself, leading to enhanced ease of doing business through the unleashing of much infrastructure on the state. The rest is history as Mbah has transformed the state beyond imaginations with over 3000 projects ongoing and completed in the state. Yet more is to come as Governor Mbah creatively brings the state to unexplored heights within two and a half years.

Soft-spoken with a calm spirit, Mr Mbah is also compassionate and has been in the vanguard of touching lives quietly and positively. Through Peter Mbah Foundstion, he had built hospitals where the indegents are treated free of charge. Through the foundation, he has built schools, roads and pipeborne water schemes for his people of Owo even before he became governor.

And even as governor, he has touched lives through his own personal pocket. He had defrayed the costs of oversee cardiac and encological treatments of many a person silently, without the camera.

Peter Ndubuisi Mbah is a gift to the people of Enugu State and a blessing to Nigaria and the world. He is arguably the best governor in Nigeria, and a reference point of achievements. Before he joined the APC, he had won two awards of excellence in governance from the presidency and his praise is on the lips of many Nigerians and even foreign collaborators and investors who are flocking the state for investment in the various sectors Mbah has opened up in the state.

As the eagle attains 54 years and mounts on this crest of achievements, the people of Enugu State rejoice with the people’s governor, a transcendental leader of high repute who has given life to every dead thing in the state.

Happy birthday to His Excellency once again and may God continue to keep you, strengthen you and given you the needed wisdom to continue with the unprecedented disruptive innovation and these humongous deeds of yours.

* Mr Onyishi is SSA Media to the Governor of Enugu State