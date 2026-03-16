Leading lawyer, social advocate and philanthropist, Dr Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, has been recognised among Africa’s most influential leaders after receiving the prestigious Women of Impact in Africa 2026 honour at an award ceremony hosted by ARISE News Channel in Lagos.

The recognition was presented during the Women of Impact in Africa Awards, held in celebration of International Women’s Day at the Eko Convention Centre. The event celebrated 100 exceptional women whose contributions are transforming societies and shaping Africa’s future across governance, business, entrepreneurship, Law and Justice, media, academia, science, medicine, social impact, healthcare, technology and philanthropy.

Honourees were selected by the Board of Editors of ARISE News from nominations submitted by audiences and focus groups across Africa and the global diaspora. They were recognised for their measurable contributions to the continent’s growth and development in an evolving global landscape.

Dr Muhammed-Oyebode was honoured for her decades of leadership in law, governance advocacy and social impact, as well as for the transformative work of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), where she serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Speaking after receiving the award, she described the recognition as a powerful reminder of the responsibility that comes with leadership and service.

“This recognition is deeply humbling. It is not just about me but about the countless women and young people across Africa whose courage and resilience inspire the work we do every day,” she said.

“Through the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, we remain committed to empowering communities, championing education and creating opportunities that allow the next generation of African leaders to thrive,” she added.

Under her leadership, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation has implemented impactful programmes focused on education, humanitarian support, governance advocacy and youth development. One of its most notable initiatives is the Foundation’s long-term educational support programme for survivors of the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction, which has helped many of the girls to access quality education and rebuild their lives after years of trauma.

Dr Muhammed-Oyebode noted that the Foundation’s mission remains rooted in the enduring legacy of her father, Nigeria’s former Head of State, Murtala Muhammed, whose commitment to integrity, service and national unity continues to guide its programmes.

“At MMF, our work is driven by the belief that sustainable development must prioritise people, particularly women and young people, who are often the catalysts for lasting change,” she said. “Africa’s future will be shaped by bold leadership, compassion and the courage to address the challenges facing our communities.”

She added that the recognition comes at a significant moment as the Foundation reflects on the legacy of national service and leadership while Nigeria marks five decades since the passing of the late statesman.

“As we commemorate fifty years since the passing of General Murtala Muhammed, this moment reminds us that true leadership is defined by service to humanity,” she added.

“Africa’s progress depends on leaders who are willing to invest in people, particularly women and young people who will shape the future of our continent,” she emphasised.

The event brought together distinguished leaders, policymakers and cultural icons from across Africa. Among notable guests in attendance were Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Wale Edun and Benedict Oramah, alongside other influential figures from across the continent.