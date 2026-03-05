The Kaduna State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended Governor Uba Sani describing him as a listening leader who has been fulfilling promises since he assumed office.

The Chairman, Rev Caleb Ma’aji, made the commendation on Wednesday, when the Governor hosted Christian leaders to the breaking of Ramadan fast at Government House last night.

In a brief remark, Rev Ma’aji recalled that last year during a similar event, CAN had requested Governor Uba Sani to restore Government sponsorship of Christian pilgrimage to Jerusalem, which had been suspended in 2015.

According to the CAN Chairman, the Governor promised to find out why Government stopped official sponsorship of pilgrimage, before acting on their request.

‘’This year, 49 people have gone to Jerusalem and are back. The last person in the contingent couldn’t travel to the Holy Land because of mix up in his name but he will soon depart for Jerusalem,’’ he disclosed.

Rev Maáji also recalled that CAN had requested for the construction of PAN Drive-Television Garage-Sabon Tasha road, Samrada-Romi-Karatudu Gonin Gora and Nasarawa-UNTL-Zenith Bank Kakuri roads.

‘’As I’m speaking now, the roads are being constructed to the highest standard, with asphalt and good drainages,’’ Rev Ma’aji added.

The CAN Chairman said that Christians will continue praying to God to give Governor Uba Sani wisdom, divine Grace and dexterity as well as guide the Governor as he leads Kaduna State to greater heights.

He said that the Governor will leave Kaduna State better than he met it, adding that he has already recorded significant achievements in his two and half years in office.

Speaking at the event, Bishop Joseph Yari who is the former Chairman of Kaduna State Christians Pilgrims Welfare Board, also commended the Governor for restoring pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Bishop Yari, who was one of the pilgrims, said that Kaduna State contingent prayed for continued peace in Nigeria and the state, during the visit to the Holy Land.

Responding, Governor Uba Sani noted that bringing back state sponsorship of Christian pilgrimage aligns with his Government’s philosophy of justice, equity and fairness.

He promised to restore Kaduna State to its past glory, where people of different ethnic groups and religions lived in peace and pursued their livelihoods in harmony.

The Governor lament that the state was losing its status as ‘home for all Nigerians’ due to years of ethno-religious crises, vowing to reverse the ugly situation.

Governor Uba Sani noted that he usually hosts Iftar with religious leaders and other stakeholders during Ramadan, to get feedback on government policies and programmes.

According to the Governor, this year’s Iftar is significant because both Muslims and Christians faithful are observing fasting and Lent respectively.

He pleaded with religious leaders to support his Government and President Bola Tinubu, in order to deliver dividends of democracy to the people for sustainable development.