Undoubtedly, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s return to Enugu State politics in 2023, after more than a decade of absence, ushered in a new dawn in the governance and political landscape of the state.

This is largely because Governor Mbah is not a conventional career politician who views every issue through a narrow political prism. Rather, he is an astute entrepreneur and pragmatic, intentional leader with a deep sense of responsibility, humanity, diligence, and responsiveness.

His previous service as Chief of Staff to the former governor and Commissioner for Finance in Enugu State, coupled with his achievements and experience in both the private and public sectors, adequately prepared him for the complex challenges of governance and politics.

This preparation has manifested clearly in the manner he has managed the affairs of the state since assuming office, without crisis or turmoil. He has navigated the tough terrain of governance and the murky waters of politics with remarkable dexterity, to the admiration of those who believed in his capacity ab initio and to the surprise of those who doubted him.

From extending an olive branch to his political rivals after the 2023 elections and fostering unity within his political fold, to defecting with a broad base of political leaders and supporters to the All Progressives Congress (APC), organising a hitch-free local government election, reconciling factions within the party, and overseeing peaceful congresses in the state, Governor Mbah has demonstrated that he is not only a phenomenon in governance but also a master strategist in politics.

His political sagacity and understanding of the arithmetic and undercurrents of politics have been evident. Handling sensitive and potentially divisive political issues ahead of the 2027 general elections required tact, restraint, inclusiveness, and strategic foresight, all of which Governor Mbah has displayed.

The results of this approach are visible across various sectors and across the length and breadth of the state. One of the latest remarkable feats of Mr Mbah is the seamless and peaceful conduct of the APC congresses in Enugu State, at a time when several other states have witnessed conflicts over similar exercises.

The APC National Panel that monitored the congresses in the state, led by Solomon Funkekeme, attested to the unity, transparency, and convivial atmosphere that characterized the process.

Speaking after monitoring the election of new local government party executives and three-man national delegates at Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA, Mr Funkekeme commended the governor’s leadership and the peaceful conduct of party members, describing the Enugu APC as a model worthy of emulation. He emphasized that unity is foundational to progress and noted the absence of dissenting voices during the exercise.

Similarly, the APC National Appeal Panel for the Enugu State ward and local government congresses gave the exercise a clean bill of health, praising the prevailing peace, unity, and internal democracy within the party.

The Chairman of the Appeal Committee, Mrs Nkechi Chukwura, alongside her team, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the congresses, noting the absence of rancour, protests, or petitions throughout their stay in the state. She commended Governor Mbah for providing an enabling environment and also appreciated the party’s caretaker leadership in the state.

According to her, the developmental strides witnessed across the state reflect the governor’s personality, emphasizing that such transformation is only possible in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

With the peaceful conduct of the APC congresses demonstrating unity and internal harmony, largely attributed to Governor Mbah’s inclusive and accommodating leadership style, the coast appears clearer for the party and the people of Enugu State as preparations gradually build toward the 2027 general elections.

Governor Mbah’s defection to the APC has, by many accounts, reshaped and strengthened the party’s structure in the state. The once less-dominant party in the Southeast now enjoys broader acceptance and renewed momentum in Enugu State and across the region.

No doubt, Governor Mbah’s governance and political model, anchored on inclusiveness, strategic thinking, peace-building, and performance-driven leadership, has positioned him as both a stabilizing force within his party and a transformative figure in Enugu State’s evolving political history.

Mr Ezea, a journalist wrote from Enugu.