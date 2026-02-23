Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, has applauded the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, saying that the party’s strong showing represents wide acceptance of the party by Nigerians.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday, Mr Abiodun described APC’s strong performance as an endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Governor Abiodun, who congratulated President Bola Tinubu; the national chairperson of APC, Nentawe Yilwatda and the APC candidates in the elections for the great outing, said the party’s superlative performance at the polls is a precursor to its impending victory in the 2027 general election.

He said: “No doubt, the outcome of the area council polls at the FCT has shown clearly that Nigerians are fully aligned with President Bola Tinubu and the APC, and will again demonstrate this during the 2027 general election.

“The vast majority of Nigerians know that with APC at the helm of affairs, Nigeria’s future is in safe hands.

“I congratulate President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of our great party, the APC, on this remarkable outing, which is a pointer to our victory in 2027.”