Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has disclosed that the State Government has so far invested over N6.1 billion in scholarship awards for no fewer than 174,451 students in tertiary institutions, including those studying abroad, as part of its strategic commitment to human capital development.

Governor Radda made this known at the 17th Convocation Ceremony of Al-Qalam University, Katsina, where honorary doctorate degrees were conferred on the former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, and His Royal Highness, Eze Abdulfatah Chimaeze Emmanuel III, the Chief Imam of Owerri Central Mosque.

According to the governor, “The huge investment in scholarships, teacher recruitment, school infrastructure and skills development is aimed at preparing our youths academically, morally and economically to compete favourably in the modern world.”

He described education as the most powerful instrument for empowerment and sustainable development, stressing that his administration is focused on laying a solid foundation for learners from basic to tertiary levels.

“Our objective is to ensure that our children are properly grounded from primary and secondary school, so that when they get to higher institutions, they are mentally, academically and morally ready to face global challenges,” he said.

Governor Radda revealed that the state government has recruited 7,326 teachers, trained over 20,000 others, renovated and constructed classrooms, established modern schools, and set up skills centres, as well as the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), to equip youths and women with employable and entrepreneurial skills.

“At every stage, our focus is to equip our youths not only with certificates, but with knowledge, skills and character that will make them useful to themselves and society,” he added.

The governor announced the donation of three brand new vehicles to the one overall best graduating student and two outstanding Qur’an memorizers who emerged winners in the Musabaqatul Qur’an (Gwani and Gwana categories) during the convocation ceremony.

“This is in recognition of their dedication and excellence, and to motivate other youths to pursue both religious and Western education with seriousness,” he stated.

He noted that Islam places great value on knowledge and moral uprightness, adding that honouring young Qur’anic scholars encourages the blending of sound religious values with modern education for balanced development. He congratulated the management of Al-Qalam University on the successful convocation and commended the institution for its effective integration of Islamic and conventional education.

“Al-Qalam University has continued to complement government efforts in providing quality education and in nurturing responsible, morally upright citizens,” he said.

He recalled that the state government donated the land on which the university is sited and recently approved the construction of a perimeter fence to enhance security on the campus.

“Our support for Al-Qalam University has been consistent, and we will continue to partner with the institution to ensure a safe, secure and conducive learning environment,” Mr Radda added.

He also congratulated the honorary awardees, describing Aminu Bello Masari as a seasoned administrator, statesman and mentor, and His Royal Highness, Eze Abdulfatah Chimaeze Emmanuel III, as a respected religious leader renowned for promoting peace, unity and moral development.

“These honours are well deserved and reflect your immense contributions to governance, faith and community development. You are role models to our youths and to society at large,” he stated.

Earlier, the Chancellor of Al-Qalam University, Professor Nasiru Musa Yauri, said the institution has continued to record remarkable progress in teaching, research and the integration of religious and modern studies.

He disclosed that the winners of the Musabaqatul Qur’an (Gwani and Gwana categories) were each awarded a cash prize of One Million Naira, in addition to other honours.

Also speaking, Mr Bello Masari urged universities to embrace technology and innovation, stressing that education must go beyond the acquisition of certificates to the development of practical and problem-solving skills.

“Technology is key to development in agriculture, security, healthcare and service delivery. Our youths must become creators of solutions, not just users of tools,” he said, adding that strong moral and religious values must also be upheld.

The ceremony was attended by the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura; the Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar; the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; Mr Sani Zangon Daura; members of the State Executive Council, as well as Vice-Chancellors, traditional rulers, security chiefs, academics, students and parents.