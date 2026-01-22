To encourage residents’ participation, the Chairman of the Igbo-Eze South Local Council, Enugu State, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, on Wednesday visited many political wards in the council area to witness the flag-off of the APC membership e-registration.

Some of the political wards Mr Ukwueze visited are Likke/Akutara, Umelo/Ovoko-Agu, UmuLolo, Ezi/Ngwu, Ezema, Itchi Uwani I, Itchi Uwani II, among others.

During the visits, Mr Ukwueze engaged the APC members, ward executives and residents. He highlighted the importance of the e-registration exercise, including ensuring proper representation, strengthening communities, and creating a direct connection to the centre for greater opportunities and development.

Mr Ukwueze acknowledged community leaders, including Ikeje Asogwa, a community chief, who registered in his ward, who are leading by example in supporting the initiative.

“This exercise aligns with the people-focused leadership of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, whose inclusive governance continues to empower communities across Enugu State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose national leadership strengthens participation, organisation and growth within the APC,” the chairman said.

“The APC e-registration remains a strategic step for unity, active mobilisation and building a strong, well-structured and inclusive party across Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

“Together, we are positioning our local government for progress, opportunities and meaningful grassroots participation,” he added.

The APC membership e-registration is a nationwide exercise.