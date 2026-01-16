Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Thursday flagged off the disbursement of N21 billion accrued liability for life and death benefits to workers of the state and local governments at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina. The payment, covering benefits up to October 2025, brings the total amount released by the administration since inception to N45.89 billion for 14,560 beneficiaries across the state and local governments.

Speaking at the event, Governor Radda explained that settling outstanding pension liabilities was one of his cardinal visions before contesting for office, emphasising the need to treat retirees with dignity and respect.

“From the time I started nursing the idea to contest for the seat of Katsina State Governor, one of my main visions was how to develop a workable strategy to settle all outstanding liabilities of benefits to workers that retired and those that died while in active service,” Mr Radda stated.

The governor disclosed that the State and Local Government Pension Reform Committee verified a total liability of N23.99 billion as of August 2023, comprising N10.35 billion for state staff and N13.64 billion for local government and local education authority workers. He revealed that from inception to date, N18.56 billion was approved for 4,743 state beneficiaries, while N27.33 billion was released for 9,817 local government and local education authority beneficiaries.

Governor Radda announced the signing of the New Contributory Pension Law 2025, describing it as a historic reform aligned with global best practices to eliminate administrative bottlenecks and ensure prompt payment of benefits. He inaugurated the Katsina State Pension Bureau, chaired by Alhaji Ibrahim Boyi, and the Katsina State Pension Transition Board, chaired by Garba Sanda, to oversee the implementation of the new pension scheme.

The governor disclosed that as of 31 December 2025, the Pension Bureau had collected over N19 billion in combined employer and employee contributions, generating more than N668 million in investment income since June 2025.

Mr Radda commended the state’s civil service, describing it as vibrant, professional, and efficient, while assuring workers of continuous improvements in conditions of service, timely promotions, and expanded training opportunities.

He also acknowledged the resuscitation and strengthening of the Local Government Service Commission to ensure full career development privileges for local government workers.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Head of Civil Service of Katsina State, Falalu Bawale, commended Governor Radda for releasing N46 billion to settle gratuity liabilities owed to retired and deceased civil servants.

Mr Bawale assured the Governor that workers across the state local governments and local education authorities would reciprocate the gesture through patriotism, commitment to duty, and support for the administration’s development agenda.

He equally praised the administration’s worker-friendly policies, particularly the new merit-based criteria for selecting Permanent Secretaries. He also commended organised labour in the state for their critical role in stabilizing the civil service and providing constructive suggestions for development.

Speaking at the event, Katsina State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Hussaini Hamisu Yanduna, commended Governor Radda for demonstrating uncommon political will and commitment to workers’ welfare.

“As Nigeria Labour Congress, we commend His Excellency for demonstrating uncommon political will and sincere commitment to workers’ welfare. This reflects leadership that understands that government’s strength is built on the welfare of its people, especially those who have labored tirelessly in public service,” Mr Yanduna said.

Equally speaking, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Godwin Abumisi, recalled the governor’s gesture since assuming office in 2023, noting that Mr Radda had released N44 billion previously and another N21 billion to clear pension arrears.

Mr Abumisi commended the governor for providing free healthcare for state pensioners and subsidizing goods through the Consumers’ Shop initiative, describing pensioners in Katsina State as blessed under the administration.

He, however, appealed to the governor to direct the commencement of 1% check-off dues deduction from pensioners’ monthly pensions as enshrined in the Trade Union Act 2004, noting that the current N100 flat rate was inadequate to sustain the union’s financial obligations.

Delivering his vote of thanks, the Executive Secretary of the State and Local Government Pension Transition Board, Muktar Ammani Aliyu, expressed gratitude to the governor for his untiring efforts in infrastructural and human capital development.

Mr Aliyu, making his first public appearance in the new role, thanked Governor Radda for ensuring prompt monthly salary and pension payments while some states owed 90 months of pension arrears. He acknowledged the efforts of the State and Local Government Pension and Gratuity Reform Committee under Dr. Farouk Aminu’s leadership for ensuring the success of the disbursement.

Governor Radda assured that the final payment of accrued liabilities marked a new beginning, pledging that no retired worker would leave service with unfulfilled entitlements or lingering uncertainties.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal Jobe, Speaker Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura, Secretary to the State Government Abdullahi Garba Faskari, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, members of the State Executive Council, and State House of Assembly and thousands of beneficiaries from across the state’s 34 local government areas.