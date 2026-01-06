Chairperson of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, has attributed recent criticisms of the new tax laws to tax evaders and some “unpatriotic individuals” plotting to frustrate the implementation of the reforms which aim to strengthen Nigeria’s economy. Mr Adedeji who spoke in an interview on Arise Television on Sunday night cautioned that misinformation and calls for protests could undermine the good intentions of the reforms to protect ordinary citizens and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

The chairperson of the NRS, formerly Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), said that those spreading misinformation and baseless rumors about the new tax laws are mainly doing so for ulterior and self serving motives rather than patriotic reasons.

On the planned protest against the tax reforms, he argued that it was unnecessary and enjoined well meaning Nigerians not to be swayed by baseless narratives concerning the new laws.

Mr Adedeji called on all concerned to take time to study the provisions of the new tax laws and understand how they apply to their individual circumstances, rather than rely on rumours or be blind walked into an unjustified mass action.

The NRS chairperson said that the crucial message he has for Nigerians is for them to seek all necessary information about the new laws and shun rumour mongers. He advised them to study and analyse the new laws as they affect them.

The NRS chairperson dismissed calls for the suspension of the tax laws. He described them as unconstitutional and untenable. He stressed that laws duly passed by the National Assembly cannot be suspended by individuals, groups or public pressure.

He maintained that no individual, except in an emergency, can suspend the law adding that the law passed by the National Assembly is binding.

Mr Adedeji pointed out that the tax reform bills underwent extensive consultations and scrutiny before being passed into law. He noted that the process included public hearings at the National Assembly that lasted more than six months.

He ruled out any possibility of scrapping or suspending the implementation of the laws. According to him, only amendments could be contemplated where legitimate grievances are identified.

“Implementation has started. People have started to see the result, and they say they want to go on a protest,” he said. He added, “I am using this time to call all the security agencies to be on alert.”

The NRS chairperson argued that the reforms are intended to protect the poor adding that the objective of the tax reforms is to create a more efficient, transparent, and equitable tax system that will stimulate economic growth.