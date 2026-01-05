The Ogun State Government has reiterated its commitment to delivering no fewer than 3,000 affordable housing units across the state in 2026 as part of its broader plan to achieve 10,000 housing units by 2027.

Commissioner for Housing, Akande Omoniyi, disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists at a press conference held at the Ministry of Housing Conference Room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Mr Omoniyi revealed that since the inception of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in 2019, more than 5,000 housing units have already been delivered across the state, describing the achievement as a testament to the administration’s consistency and commitment to people-oriented governance.

According to the commissioner, between 2019 and 2023, the state delivered over 4,000 affordable housing units, while close to 1,000 units have been constructed in the second term of the administration so far.

“This year alone, within the shortest possible time, we are going to do magic, and that magic will run into several thousands,” the commissioner said, assuring residents that housing delivery would be accelerated through strategic partnerships and phased implementation.

He announced that the Ministry plans to replicate the success of the Kobape Housing Scheme at Siun, where a new estate projected to deliver 2,500 affordable two-bedroom and three-bedroom units for low-income earners would be developed.

He added that the first phase of the project, comprising 579 units, would commence in the first quarter of the year.

“We have secured the land and are engaging stakeholders. Before the end of this month, land clearing will begin, and you will see us move with speed,” Mr Omoniyi stated.

The commissioner explained that the Siun project would be jointly executed by the Ministry of Housing, the Ogun State Housing Corporation and the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), noting that segmented execution would ensure timely delivery, with the first phase expected by May or June.

Beyond shelter provision, Mr Omoniyi said the state’s housing policy focuses on dignity, sustainability, urban renewal and inclusive economic growth, stressing that all housing projects are designed to meet international standards while reflecting local realities, creating jobs and contributing to the state’s Gross Domestic Product.

He further disclosed that in 2026, the Ministry would also deliver 30 duplexes at the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA) Cluster One Extension and an additional 100 duplexes at the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate.

In addition, the commissioner revealed plans for the construction of key infrastructure projects, including an international conference centre at the Gateway International Airport, an ultra-modern 2,500-capacity banquet hall, the Appeal Court Headquarters and residences, Ibara GRA Phase Two, as well as quarters for commissioners and political appointees.

Highlighting the 2026 budget projections,

Mr Omoniyi stated that the Ministry would deliver 3,000 affordable housing units with full infrastructure support and services across the state.

He listed Havila Court, Igbeba GRA and ISEYA Court Estates as part of ongoing efforts to cater to middle- and high-income earners.

On resettlement plans for workers affected by the Ibara GRA Renewal Programme, the commissioner said the state government is collaborating with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to provide 2,000 low-income housing units along the Mojoda–Epe Road and Tipper Garage axis.

“The MoU has been signed, and ground-breaking will commence anytime from now. These houses will be located in multiple parts of the state to give beneficiaries options of where to live,” he said.

He also disclosed the development of a proposed Bureaucratic Estate in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service, designed to provide affordable housing for civil servants through mortgage-based arrangements spread over time.

According to Mr Omoniyi, all these initiatives underscore the Abiodun administration’s resolve to make home ownership accessible to all categories of residents while driving sustainable urban development across Ogun State.