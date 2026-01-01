Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the Northwest Governors’ Forum, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, on his 56th birthday. Governor Radda described him as a humble and focused leader.

He said Mr Ahmad Aliyu is a people-centred reformer whose 9-Point Smart Agenda is improving security, education, infrastructure, and economic growth in Sokoto State.

“The leadership of Dr Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto stands out for discipline, humility, and commitment to the welfare of his people. His Smart Agenda is now a practical tool for security, human development, and economic renewal in Sokoto State,” Governor Radda said.

He noted that Mr Ahmad Aliyu is respected for empowering his deputy and team to deliver results, and for bringing maturity and experience to governance.

He recalled his service as Deputy Governor and Executive Secretary of the Police Trust Fund. He praised his courage in tackling insecurity. He mentioned the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps and intelligence-driven security approaches.

He added that the AI and Emerging Technologies Advisory Council is also helping security management in the state. He commended the Governor for restoring power and water to public institutions, expanding road projects, improving solar streetlights, and executing many projects without borrowing, describing this as proof of prudence and responsible financial management.

“Governor Ahmad Aliyu has shown that development can be people-centres, transparent, and accountable. His attention to workers’ welfare, youth empowerment, and completion of inherited projects shows true statesmanship,” Governor Radda added.

He also praised the Governor’s support for digital skills and innovation, saying it is preparing young people for future jobs and stronger local economies.

On behalf of the government and people of Katsina State, Governor Radda prayed to Almighty Allah to grant Mr Aliyu more wisdom, good health, and strength in the service of Sokoto State, the APC, and Nigeria.