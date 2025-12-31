The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in December 2025 commenced the Nigerian Content Research, Innovation and Technology Challenge 2025/2026 with a call on interested individuals, research institutions, academia, oil and gas industry suppliers, and members of the public with research innovations, to submit proposals for evaluation and admission into the NCDMB Technology Innovation and Incubation Centre (TIIC), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The competition, which seeks to identify and develop new technologies to address specific challenges in the oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors, requires that proposals be in line with approved thematic areas and priority industry challenge, namely, Geological and Geophysical Studies, Local Materials Substitution Studies, Technology Development Studies, Health, Safety and Environmental Studies, Engineering Studies, and Renewable Energy.

For Geological and Geophysical Studies, proposals have to focus on developing solutions related to exploration, big data, and real time logging data processing, while those for Local Materials Substitution Studies have to concentrate on sustainable materials for environmental remediation, materials for development of cryogenic technology for liquefied natural gas (LNG), refinery, and other applications, as well as local materials for ultra-high temperature pressure cementing.

For Technology Development Studies, the NCDMB requires innovation on denationalisation technology, application of Internet of Things to exploration and production, and condensate refining technology, while proposals for HSE Studies are expected to deal with carbon capture utilisation and storage technology to reduce greenhouse emission, depollution and produced water management system, and hydrogen production techniques to enhance carbon dioxide capture.

In respect of Engineering Studies, proposals are expected for developing technology solutions for enhanced oil recovery, refinery units technology to improve efficiency, laboratory analytical equipment for experiment and materials testing, and drilling technology, instrumentation, and control systems.

For Renewable Energy, proposals are expected from solar energy technologies, wind energy solutions, and energy storage systems, such as battery technologies, hydrogen storage, thermal storage, and molten salts.

The proposals, which should not be more than 1,500 words and to be submitted via email address ([email protected]) not later than a month from the date of publication, are required to be in the following format:

1. Company/institution name

2. Thematic area

3. Title of innovation

4. Description of innovation

5. Objective, vision, mission

6. Team structure

7. Funding model and budget estimate

8. Marketing plan

9. Risk analysis.

At the first stage of the competition, the top 30 proposals will be selected and the teams assigned mentors to guide them towards developing a compelling demo and presentation.

Proposals will be reduced to 10 at the second stage, and further reduced to five on the final day of the competition where the winners will be determined.

According to the Board, “the innovators will present their business pitches/demos to corporate venture capitalists to invest, drive innovation, and expand market reach, while helping emerging business grow.”

Prizes will be awarded to the top five winners of the competition in the form of cash, mentorship opportunities, and media coverage, while the top 10 participants will be onboarded into the TIIC at the Nigerian Content Tower for guidance and further development of their innovation to commercialisation.