Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the merger and transfer of six Community Skill Development Centres (COSDEC) and Business Apprenticeship Training Centres (BATC) to operate under the coordination framework of the Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV). The approval affects the centres located in Katsina, Mani, Daura, Dutsinma, Malumfashi, and Funtua, and forms part of the governor’s sustained commitment to strengthening skills acquisition, entrepreneurship development, and youth empowerment across the state.

Governor Radda described the decision as a strategic intervention aimed at deepening practical skills development and ensuring that young people in Katsina State are better equipped for employment, self-reliance, and innovation. He explained that the merger and transfer of control are designed to consolidate existing skills training initiatives, promote uniform standards, and enhance efficiency in the delivery of vocational and technical skills programmes statewide.

“With this development, skills acquisition and apprenticeship training will now be coordinated under a unified framework that promotes consistency in curriculum delivery, certification, monitoring, and measurable outcomes across Katsina State,” he said. According to him, the policy direction reinforces his administration’s vision of positioning Katsina State as a hub for practical skills, innovation, and self-reliance, in line with global best practices where skills acquisition and entrepreneurship are recognised as key drivers of economic growth and job creation.

Mr Radda noted that integrating COSDEC and the Business Apprenticeship Training Centres under the Katsina Youth Craft Village would significantly improve access to quality, market-driven skills training for youths across the three senatorial zones of the state. “This initiative offers renewed hope and expanded opportunities for our young people. By equipping them with relevant and practical skills, we are enhancing employability, promoting self-employment, and laying a strong foundation for sustainable livelihoods,” he stated.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth-focused policies, stressing that sustained investment in skills development remains central to building a resilient and inclusive economy for Katsina State. He also commended the management of the Katsina Youth Craft Village for its role in advancing skills training and assured that the state government would continue to provide the necessary policy and institutional support to ensure the success of the unified framework.

“This approval is another testament to our people-centred approach to governance. We are determined to build a prosperous, empowered, and inclusive Katsina State where our youths are prepared to compete and succeed in a rapidly changing world,” Governor Radda stressed.