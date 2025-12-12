Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has felicitated with his brother Governor, Hope Uzodimma (Onwa) of Imo State, on the occasion of his 67th birthday celebration.

In a release by Mr Otti’s media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma on Friday, 12 December, to celebrate Governor Uzodimma’s birthday, Governor Otti expressed joy that God has continued to sustain the Governor to render service to the people of Imo State.

Governor Otti thanked God for blessing Onwa with good health and wisdom and for giving him the opportunity to serve Imo people at this time.

Governor Otti, on behalf of his family, the Government and people of Abia State wished Governor Uzodimma a happy birthday, while praying God to preserve him in good health to celebrate many beautiful birthdays ahead.