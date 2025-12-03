OPay, Nigeria’s leading financial technology company, has been recognised for its outstanding contributions to corporate social responsibility, winning the SERAS 2025 Award for Social Impact & Human Capacity Development.

The SERAS Awards remain one of Africa’s most prestigious platforms celebrating organisations that make meaningful and measurable differences in their communities.

The 19th edition, held on Saturday at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, convened trailblazing organisations and industry leaders committed to driving transformative social change across the continent.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Itoro Udo, OPay’s CSR Manager, expressed gratitude to the SERAS organisers and dedicated the recognition to the individuals at the centre of OPay’s social impact efforts.

He said, “We are truly honored by this recognition and sincerely thank the SERAS organisers for this award. This achievement is for the students benefiting from our ₦1.2 Billion 10-Year Scholarship Programme, which is opening doors to quality education; the women empowered through our skill development programs, and the primary school children who received essential school supplies to continue their education.

These individuals inspire us every day, and this award belongs to them as much as it does to OPay.”

Also speaking on the recognition, Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer at OPay, underscored the company’s commitment to deepening its community impact. “This award reflects our unwavering commitment to deepening our community impact.

Through initiatives such as our ₦1.2 Billion 10-Year Scholarship Programme, women’s empowerment and skills

development, and support for children with essential learning materials, we believe real progress happens when people are given the opportunity to thrive. We dedicate this honor to everyone whose lives we’ve touched and continue to empower.

It is a proud moment that underscores the power of innovation, purpose, and responsible corporate citizenship.”

OPay’s social impact initiatives—ranging from the empowering futures scholarship programme, skill empowerment, and the distribution of educational materials—demonstrate the company’s dedication to human capacity development and social upliftment. Winning the SERAS 2025 Award further cements OPay’s role as a leader in corporate social responsibility, proving that technology, innovation, and social commitment can work hand-in-hand to drive sustainable change across Nigeria and Africa.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology.

The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, card service, airtime and data purchase, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customer’s funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.