Applications for the 2026 West Africa Oil and Gas Development Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme are now ongoing for interested Nigerian undergraduates enrolled in tertiary institutions. Visit https://scholarship.westafricaoil.com/approved-schools/ to see list of approved Universities.

The West Africa Oil and Gas Development Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme seeks to support Nigerian University students with a annual ₦250,000 scholarship award that is renewable upon academic performance and a laptop to aid academic performance.

In this post, we will reveal to you the details of the scholarship opportunity, its requirements, benefits, required documents, and step-by-step application guide.

West Africa Oil and Gas Development Undergraduate Scholarship Summary

∙ Host Country: Nigeria

∙ Category: Undergraduate Scholarships ∙ Eligible Countries: Nigeria

∙ Reward: ₦250,000 per year and a laptop to aid academic performance.

∙ Deadline: December 23, 2025

West Africa Oil and Gas Development Undergraduate Scholarship Details:

In line with its dedication to education and human capital development, West Africa Oil and Gas Development invites applications from University undergraduate students in the for the 2026 Undergraduate Scholarship Award.

The West Africa Oil and Gas Development Undergraduate

Scholarship initiative is designed to support exceptional undergraduate students in Nigerian Universities, equipping them with the resources to excel academically and contribute to national development.

West Africa Oil and Gas Development is committed to fostering an inclusive scholarship programme and encourages applications from all eligible students.

Eligibility Requirements for West Africa Oil and Gas Development Scholarship 2026

To be considered for the West Africa Oil and Gas Development Scholarship, you must:

∙ Must be a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and currently residing in the country.

∙ Must be currently enrolled as a full-time in an undergraduate programme at a Nigerian federal or state-owned university in Nigeria. Kindly Visit https://scholarship.westafricaoil.com/approved-schools/ to see list of approved Universities.

Benefits of West Africa Oil and Gas Development Undergraduate Scholarship 2026

The West Africa Oil and Gas Development Undergraduate Scholarship offers a sum of

₦250,000 per year and a laptop to aid academic performance to all selected candidates.

Required Documents for West Africa Oil and Gas Development Undergraduate Scholarship2026

To apply, candidates must be ready to submit the following documents; ∙ Complete Application Form

∙ Passport photograph with white background not more than3months old (450px by 450px not more than 200kb)

∙ O-Level and UTME results

∙ University and JAMB Admission letter

∙ University student ID card

∙ National Population Commission Issued Birth certificate ∙ Local Government Area (LGA) letter of identification ∙ National ID Number (NIN) Slip

How to Apply for West Africa Oil and Gas Development Undergraduate Scholarship2026(Step by Step)

To apply for the West Africa Oil and Gas Development Undergraduate Scholarship, interested and qualified candidates should;

∙ Visit https://scholarship.westafricaoil.com/account/ to begin your application

∙ You are to apply for the West Africa Oil and Gas Development Undergraduate Scholarship using your registered Email address .

∙ Apply online by filling all required fields.

∙ Upload a recent passport photo (no glasses) and a valid

∙ means of identification .

∙ Eligible applicants will be invited to a scheduled interview. NOTE: only shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in this interview.

∙ Qualified candidates will be notified to submit an additional set of mandatory documents after the interview.

∙ Scholarships will be awarded only to candidates who satisfy all eligibility criteria and selection requirements.

Deadline: Tuesday, December 23rd, 2025.