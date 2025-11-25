Serah Yusuf of Wisdom International School of Excellence(WISE), Tudun Wada, Lugbe, FCT Abuja, has emerged the winner of the 11th edition of the prestigious Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition at the Grand Finale held on Friday, 21 November, 2025, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ms Yusuf, adjudged the winner of the 2025 Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, received a cash prize of ₦10,000,000 (ten million naira), an all-expense-paid overseas capacity development training, and a ₦30 million school infrastructure project to be built in her honour by the Nigerian Breweries–Felix OhiwereiEducation Trust Fund.

The first runner-up, Adeola Akinsulure from Omole Senior Grammar School, Omole Phase 1, Ikeja, Lagos State, went home with ₦5,000,000, while the second runner-up, Chibuzor Amarikwa from Deeper Life High School, Kwana-Waya Village, Yola, Adamawa State, received ₦3,000,000. In addition, 24 other teachers who emerged as State Champions from their respective states received ₦1,000,000 each for their outstanding performance and commitment to excellence in teaching.

Speaking at the grand finale, the Special Guest and Governor,Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperative, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, commended the initiative for elevating the teaching profession and reinforcing its value to society.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed profound appreciation to the NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for its enduring commitment to celebrating teachers, supporting schools, and investing in the future of Nigerian children.

“Nigerian Breweries, what you’re doing here today goes beyond corporate social responsibility; it is simply nation-building. Tonight, we honour the remarkable men and women whose passion, resilience, and creativity shape destinies and prepare our children not just for exams, but for life”, he said.

He congratulated the overall winner, urging her to carry the honour with pride and humility as an ambassador of excellence for young people nationwide.

“To every teacher being recognised today, whether you leave with a trophy or not, Lagos State celebrates you, and Nigeria celebrates you. You are the heroes whose work often goes unnoticed, yet whose impact is profound – resounding in every success, every breakthrough, and every community that thrives”, he added.

Delivering her goodwill message, the Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Ahmad, described the initiative as a notable partnership between the private sector and government in recognizing those who devote their lives to nurturing the next generation.

“Today is a powerful reminder that teachers are the true architects of national transformation. Behind every thriving society lies a corps of educators whose daily labor shapes minds, nurtures values, and builds the foundation for future progress”, Ahmad said, as she applauded the Nigerian Breweries-Felix OhiwereiEducation Trust Fund for its sustained investment in education and the professional dignity of teachers.

In his welcome remarks, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Thibaut Boidin, said the competition is designed to celebrate winners and honour the profession that shapes other professions, noting that teachers remain “the steady hands shaping tomorrow.” Boidin highlighted the initiative’s growing impact, from improved school facilities to enhanced learning tools and professional recognition.

Speaking during the event, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, described the number of entries for this edition as quite unprecedented, with over 2,000 entries submitted, the highest in the 11-year history of the competition. He attributed the milestone to the increasing trust teachers nationwide place in the programme and commended the judges for their integrity and professionalismin evaluating the entries.

Mr Odenigbo expressed gratitude to the programme’s partners, Union Bank, Air Peace, FCMB, and Eko Hotels & Suites; as well as key stakeholders including the Federal Ministry of Education, NUT, ANCOPSS, and TRCN, whose support in funding teacher registrations helped achieve the record-breaking turnout.

In her acceptance remarks, the 2025 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Serah Yusuf, visibly moved by the announcement, expressed gratitude to the Education Trust Fund for recognising the invaluable role of teachers. She described her win as a powerful motivation to deepen her work, particularly in slum communities.

“I feel very excited after I was declared the winner. Initially, I was shocked because I never thought my effort would be worthy of this great award. With this exciting news, I am motivated to do more and expand the activities I have done so far in slum communities. I am grateful to Nigerian Breweries Plc for creating this platform to honor and recognize teachers. I dedicate this award to children living within the slum communities,” she said.

Since inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition has produced ten grand prize winners, and they include Rose Nkemdilim Obi (2015), Imoh Essien (2016), Felix Ariguzo(2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa (2018), Ezem Collins (2019), Oluwabunmi Anani (2020), Abanika Taiye (2021), AlakuAyiwulu (2022), Adeola Adefemi (2023), and EsomnofuIfechukwu (2024). The 2025 winner, Serah Yusuf, now joins theprestigious league of national education ambassadors.