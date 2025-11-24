Phillips Consulting Limited (pcl), the lead consultant for the landmark Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis (PASGA) initiative, has announced the successful progress of the nationwide verification exercise and the official transition into the critical phase of Skills Assessment for civil servants across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). Working in collaboration with 15 cluster consulting firms, Phillips Consulting continues to steer one of Nigeria’s most ambitious public sector transformation initiatives designed to strengthen workforce capability, accountability, and service delivery at a national scale.

Over the past months, the PASGA project has made significant strides. The verification exercise, designed to authenticate personnel records, eliminate redundancies, and strengthen workforce data integrity, has recorded exceptional compliance across various MDAs. This progress has paved the way for the next and most transformative stage, a comprehensive skills assessment that will empower civil servants, reshape organisational efficiency, and support long-term institutional reform.

The commencement of the Skills Assessment marks a pivotal turning point in the PASGA initiative. While verification ensures accuracy in personnel data, the skills assessment focuses on understanding the competencies, strengths, anddevelopmental needs of civil servants.

Through Phillips Consulting’s proven methodology and digital assessment tools, thousands of public sector employees will undergo structured evaluations that identify gaps, uncover potential, and recommend targeted learning pathways.

The skills assessment will:

• Empower civil servants with clear insight into their competencies and areas for improvement.

• Support career progression through data-backed development plans.

• Strengthen MDAs by aligning employee capabilities with strategic national goals.

• Enhance public service delivery by equipping officers with future-ready skills.

• Drive long-term national reform through evidence-based talent development frameworks.

This phase is designed to create a high-performing public workforce capable of delivering on Nigeria’s bold governance, economic, and digital transformation ambitions.

Speaking on the significance of the transition to the skills assessment phase, the Chairman of pcl., Foluso Phillips,described PASGA as “a defining moment for Nigeria’s public service.” He noted that “Our role as Lead Consultant reinforces Phillips Consulting’s commitment to strengthening national institutions. The skills assessment phase provides every civil servant with the opportunity to grow, advance, and make meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s development agenda. This exercise is more than an audit; it is a long-term investment in people.”

Olawanle Moronkeji, Chief Operating Officer of pcl.emphasised the transformative potential of the assessment phase. He emphasised that “Verification laid the foundation, but skills assessment is where true transformation begins. As we evaluate skill levels and development needs across ministries, we are generating insights that will shape talent strategies for years to come. This is a defining step in building a capable, productive, and future-ready public workforce.”

Victor Mba, pcl. Head, Abuja Office. highlighted the success recorded in the verification phase. He stated that “The cooperation from ministries has been exceptional, and it has positioned us to move smoothly into the skills assessment stage. We are proud of the progress so far and remain committed, alongside our cluster consultants, to delivering a world-class assessment experience for civil servants nationwide.”

As Nigeria intensifies its efforts to modernise governance and strengthen institutional capacity, PASGA stands as a critical enabler. The collaboration between Phillips Consulting and the Federal Government demonstrates a shared commitment to building a professional, skilled, and forward-looking civil service equipped to meet the demands of the future.

Phillips Consulting continues to bring its over three decades of expertise in talent development, organisational transformation, and digital excellence to ensure that PASGA delivers measurable and sustainable impact.

About Phillips Consulting (pcl.)

Phillips Consulting is a leading indigenous consulting firm with over 30 years of experience providing advisory services in strategy, people transformation, technology, and business optimisation. With a strong track record of supporting national programmes and large-scale institutional reforms, pcl. remains at the forefront of developing solutions that shape Nigeria’s future.

Visit www.phillipsconsulting.net to know more.