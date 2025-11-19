Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, on the occasion of his 20th coronation anniversary. Oba Gbadebo ascended the throne on 19 November 2005. Governor Abiodun described the royal milestone as a celebration of two decades of purposeful, visionary and selfless leadership that has brought remarkable progress, unity, and dignity to Egbaland and Ogun State as a whole.

According to the governor, Oba Gbadebo has, since ascending the exalted throne, demonstrated exceptional commitment to the peace, cultural preservation, and socio-economic advancement of his people. He noted that the monarch’s wisdom, statesmanship, and unwavering support for developmental initiatives had continued to inspire both traditional and contemporary governance structures across the state.

“I join the government and good people of Ogun State in congratulating His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo (Okukenu IV), the Alake of Egbaland, on the momentous occasion of his 20th anniversary on the throne.

“Since his coronation as the 10th Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland on November 19, 2005, Kabiyesi has continued to exemplify wisdom, dignity, and an unwavering commitment to the peace, unity, and development of Egbaland and Ogun State at large. His reign has been marked by remarkable strides in cultural preservation, community advancement, and the promotion of harmony among all people.

“Kabiyesi’s reign has been characterized by grace, compassion, and an unrelenting pursuit of the welfare of his people. His role in fostering communal harmony and supporting our government’s development agenda remains invaluable. On behalf of the government and good people of Ogun State, I congratulate our revered royal father on this remarkable anniversary,” Governor Abiodun said.

He prayed that the Almighty would continue to grant the Alake sound health, long life, and greater wisdom to continue his noble service to Egbaland, Ogun State, and Nigeria. He wishes His Royal Majesty a memorable and impactful 20th coronation anniversary celebration.