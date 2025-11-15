Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured residents that his administration will soon complete the 20-kilometre Akute–Ijoko Road in Ifo Local Government Area. The governor gave the assurance while inspecting ongoing work on the first phase of the 9.7-kilometre stretch of the road, shortly after commissioning the Akute–Ajuwon–Alagbole Road, also in Ifo Local Government.

Governor Abiodun noted that the Akute–Ijoko project is being executed in phases as part of a well-structured implementation plan designed by his administration. He added that the government had a clear vision for the road and was committed to bringing it to fruition. “This road is almost 20 kilometres long — 20 kilometres of dual carriageway, which means 40 kilometres with drainages. By His grace, we will finish this road,” he said.

The governor recalled that the road had been abandoned for years, stressing that its condition was further worsened by poor and uncoordinated attempts at intervention by a previous administration. “What you see here was an abandoned road. The road would probably have been better left the way it was. An administration did whatever and made it much worse than it ever was.

“You know it is impossible for government to function without coordination. You must have a plan and you must have priorities,” he said. Mr Abiodun added that the implementation plan for the project aligns with the yearnings of the people, noting that his administration places a premium on public consultation. According to him, nothing is more heart-warming than seeing the joy and relief on the faces of residents during his inspection.

“This road is a very important connector between Ogun West and Ogun Central, linking Sango-Ota — a neighbouring local government to Lagos — and Ifo II through Ifo I,” he explained. He further disclosed that the project has been divided into two phases, with the first phase extending slightly beyond the Agbado Station area, up to the Sango–Lanbe–Ijoko Road corridor.