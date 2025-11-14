As part of his administration’s efforts to advance agriculture, Governor Umar Namadi has successfully led a delegation from Jigawa State to establish a collaborative partnership with the Africa Rice Centre (AfricaRice).

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, in a statement, said the collaboration, which culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to transform rice production in Jigawa State and enhance Nigeria’s food security.

The MoU, which was completed during an important meeting in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire, on Thursday, was signed by Saifullahi Umar, the Director General of the Jigawa State Agricultural Transformation Agency (JATA), and Baboucarr Manneh, the Director General of AfricaRice, and lays the foundation for working together on important parts of rice production.

In his remarks during the sealing of the agreement, Governor Namadi articulated the vision for a modern and commercially viable rice sector in Jigawa.

“This collaboration with AfricaRice is a testament to our commitment to agricultural renewal and economic prosperity. We are determined to empower our farmers with the resources and knowledge required to unlock Jigawa’s potential as a leading rice hub.”

Key points of the MoU are:

1. Varietal Improvement and Seed Systems: Joint efforts to develop and scale high-yield, climate-resilient rice varieties tailored for the diverse ecologies of Jigawa.

2. Sustainable Production Technologies: Implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices to enhance productivity while conserving vital resources.

3. Post-Harvest and Value Addition: Strategies to minimise post-harvest losses and improve the quality and competitiveness of rice products in local and international markets.

4. Capacity Development and Digital Agriculture: Training initiatives for local farmers and JATA staff, exploring the use of digital tools for improving agricultural practices.

Dr Saifullahi Umar emphasised the transformative potential of this partnership, which he said will immensely benefit Jigawa State in its transition to a modern, mechanised agriculture.

“This is a pivotal moment in our journey toward achieving rice self-sufficiency. The collaboration with AfricaRice will provide our farmers with access to cutting-edge technology and training, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future.”

In his remarks, Dr Baboucarr Manneh reiterated AfricaRice’s dedication to supporting African agricultural initiatives.

“We are excited to partner with Jigawa State and leverage our expertise to drive innovations that enhance local rice production,” he said.

The collaboration is set to commence with immediate planning sessions aimed at defining specific projects and initiating adaptive trials across various ecological zones within the state.

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, AfricaRice is a nonprofit research organisation committed to reducing poverty and enhancing food security across Africa through innovative rice research and strong partnerships.