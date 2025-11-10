Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has flagged off the construction of a ₦18 billion road project in Malammadori Local Government Area of the state as part of his administration’s commitment to infrastructural development that aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The flag off event also included the presentation of brand-new vehicles to eight All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts and grassroots mobilisers in the Jigawa North-East Senatorial District. The vehicles were donated by the Senator representing the district, Ahmed Malammadori.

Mr Malammadori said the car donations were part of efforts to strengthen party unity and promote President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision across the state.

The flagging off of the road project and cars donation were conducted under the citizen engagement programme initiative of the state government.

The citizens’ engagement programme is designed to promote transparency and accountability. This initiative ensures that government officials communicate openly with citizens by presenting scorecards that outline their achievements and the challenges they face in their respective roles.

Speaking at the event, Governor Namadi commended the lawmaker for his loyalty, generosity, and commitment to promoting the APC’s ideals. He described the car donations gesture as a sign of true party loyalty and a motivation for APC members.

“This is a clear demonstration of Senator Malammadori’s dedication and loyalty to our great party, the APC. It also serves as encouragement to other committed members to double their efforts in promoting the APC, and in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s developmental strides under the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the lawmaker reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to the APC and to the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Namadi.

He explained that the vehicle donations were meant to empower loyal party members to effectively mobilise support for both the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Governor’s 12-Point Development Plan across the zone.

“Every resident of Jigawa and indeed Nigeria can attest to the human and infrastructural development being driven by President Tinubu and Governor Namadi,” the lawmaker said.

“President Tinubu has approved the establishment of key federal institutions in our state, including the Police Training Institute at Kafin Hausa, the Federal College of Education in Malammadori, and the Federal College of Agriculture in Kirikasamma.

“Similarly, Governor Namadi has just flagged off a 47-kilometre road project worth ₦14 billion and is reconnecting the Hadejia–Garun Gabas road, upgrading general hospitals, and revitalising primary healthcare centres.”

Mr Malammadori further expressed the collective loyalty of all APC stakeholders in Jigawa North-East, including three members of the House of Representatives, nine State House of Assembly members, eight Local Government Council Chairmen, and 85 Councillors.

“We stand firmly united in our commitment to support Governor Umar Namadi, FCA, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Anyone who thinks they can divide our ranks will surely meet a united and resolute team,” he declared.