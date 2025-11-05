The Zambian government has indicated interest in understudying the operation of the National Values charter, the cornerstone of the proposed Nigerian Identity Project which was earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

This was the outcome of the second meeting between NOA officials led by the Director General, Lanre Issa-Onilu and the Zambian High Commission officials in Nigeria led by Jenipher Mutembo, Deputy High Commissioner at the NOA headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing the team from the Zambian High Commission, the Director General of the NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, gave an overview of the operational structure of the agency saying, “It is my pleasure to welcome you to the premises of the National Orientation Agency.

The Agency is one of the largest in Nigeria, with 818 offices across all 774 local government areas, 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory. We are deeply rooted at the grassroots level and remain a vital communication channel between the government and the people.”

Mr Issa-Onilu explained that the Agency communicates government policies, programmes, and projects to citizens and collates grassroots feedback to inform decision-making, adding that the feedback is regularly submitted to the relevant government institutions and the parliament.

The DG, who said the NOA promotes patriotism, civic responsibility, and unity among Nigerians, also shared his experience at a recent programme in the United Kingdom, where he met the Gambian High Commissioner in London, whose took interest in the work of the NOA, indicating potentials for broader African collaboration. He expressed hope that Zambia might similarly engage in such partnerships.

Speaking further, he also commented on the narrow perception of leadership in Africa, typically limited to political figures, instead of encompassing civil, traditional, and moral leaders as influencers of national values.

In her remarks, the Zambian Deputy High Commisioner, Mrs Jenipher Mutembo, expressed sincere gratitude for the hospitality and openness extended by the Director General and his team, recognising the institutional strength and nationwide structure of the NOA.

Mrs Mutembo said, “I must commend your presence in all local government areas. This grassroots model is powerful, and we see its potential as a framework other African countries, Zambia included, can learn from.”

She applauded the Agency’s commitment in providing an opportunity for Zambia to observe, learn, and possibly adopt aspects of NOA’s operational methodology for national reorientation and civic education, stressing theshared African values, youth influence, and the role of media, particularly touching on cultural perceptions exported through Nigeria’s creative industry.

“Our young people are watching these films. They are learning, forming ideas, and creating perceptions, sometimes misinformed, about success, morality, and identity. What we portray shapes national values and international image. As leaders, we have a duty to ensure that the content reaching the public inspires unity, innovation, dignity, and pride in African heritage.

“Nigeria is the cultural giant of Africa, and Nollywood is one of your most powerful exports. However, as a sister country, I must mention, with respect, that there is growing concern in Zambia, particularly among our youth, about the dominant themes of rituals, occultism, and superstitions in many Nollywood productions,” she stated.

While raising the importance of inter-agency collaboration and South-South knowledge exchange, she proposed a more formal mechanism for technical cooperation between Zambia and Nigeria on civic education and grassroots mobilisation, cultural diplomacy and media content exchange.

She further reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expressed appreciation for NOA’s strategic leadership, adding that Zambia is actively seeking models that foster behavioural change and civic responsibility to support sustainable development.

Mrs Mutembo concluded by acknowledging that Nigeria’s investment in structured national orientation can serve as a reference for Zambia’s own national development strategy, particularly in promoting public participation in governance and responsible citizenship.