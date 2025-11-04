Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Tuesday presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill of ₦897.9 billion to the State House of Assembly, describing it as “the most participatory and people-focused budget in the history of Katsina State.” Speaking before lawmakers at the Justice Mamman Nasir House, Governor Radda said the budget, themed “Building Your Future III”, was designed to consolidate the administration’s commitment to community-based development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and security.

“Every project, programme, and initiative encapsulated in this budget is designed to directly improve the lives of our citizens. We remain resolute in ensuring that the benefits of governance reach every corner of our state — urban or rural alike,” the Governor declared. He further explained that the 2026 budget was preceded by a comprehensive ward-level consultation, involving 71,384 participants across 316 wards.

The process, he said, ensured that community voices were embedded in fiscal planning. “Our administration personally supervised the participatory budgeting process across 361 communities, engaging 6,649 households. This initiative marks the first time in Katsina’s history that citizens’ priorities form the foundation of a state budget,” said the Governor.

The 2026 budget saw education receive the largest sectoral allocation of ₦156.3 billion, followed by Works and Housing (₦117.1bn), Agriculture and Livestock (₦78.6bn), Health (₦67.5bn), Water Resources (₦62.8bn), and Environment (₦53.8bn). These top six ministries, according to the governor, account for nearly 60 percent of the total budget, reflecting the administration’s focus on human capital and infrastructural renewal.

Governor Radda reaffirmed that Katsina will soon establish a Secondary School Management Board to revolutionize learning outcomes and maintain its record as one of Nigeria’s most educationally progressive states. “We are investing in teachers, schools, and facilities because the future of Katsina depends on an educated generation,” he stated.

In furtherance to this, the Governor noted that the 2026 budget allocates ₦730.1 billion (81.32%) to capital expenditure and ₦167.7 billion (18.68%) to recurrent costs — a strategic shift from previous years aimed at accelerating physical development.

The total size marks a 29.7 percent increase over the 2025 budget. “This is a pragmatic and disciplined fiscal proposal. Our target is to eliminate implementation deficits and ensure fiscal balance while driving sustainable growth,” the Governor vowed. Speaking on the government’s performance in 2025, Mr Radda said Katsina achieved a “bumper harvest season” due to farmer-focused policies, including subsidized seeds, fertilizer, mechanization, and irrigation support.

He also reiterated his government’s commitment to security, noting the success of the Community Watch Corps, recruitment of 1,100 volunteers, and sustained collaboration with federal security agencies. “Our community-driven approach to security has restored peace in many local governments. We remain committed to safeguarding lives and livelihoods,” he affirmed.

The Governor stated that the implementation of the 2025 budget has outperformed previous year’s budget across all the critical sectors. Mr Radda particularly expressed gratitude to Katsina’s development partners — including the World Bank, UNICEF, UNDP, FCDO, ISDB, AFDB, and various NGOs — for their technical and financial assistance. He also commended civil servants and lawmakers for their “unwavering partnership in shaping a brighter Katsina.” “The legislature’s oversight remains a pillar of our democracy. Together, we are building a state that listens, acts, and delivers,” he said.

Governor Radda concluded by urging the Assembly to expedite the passage of the budget, pledging transparency and accountability in implementation. “We have met our constitutional obligation by submitting a budget that reflects the aspirations of our people. I trust this Honourable House will act swiftly so that we can continue serving our citizens effectively,” he added.

Responding, the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura, commended the governor for what he described as a “detailed and visionary presentation” of the 2026 budget. “Your Excellency, you have maintained steady economic growth and ensured that public resources are effectively utilized for the benefit of our citizens. Many communities that once lived under fear have now regained stability and hope,” the Speaker said.

Mr Yahaya praised the governor’s empowerment programmes for youths, women, and vulnerable groups, noting their impact in reducing poverty and building confidence in governance. He assured that the House would give the budget “serious and patriotic attention,” adding that committees will “analyse every allocation to ensure it remains realistic, people-oriented, and in line with the ‘Building Your Future’ blueprint.”

“This Honourable House reaffirms its loyalty to the people and readiness to work hand in hand with the Executive to ensure the timely passage and effective implementation of the budget,” the Speaker pledged. The event was attended by top members of the state executive, Katsina State lawmakers and other key stakeholders.