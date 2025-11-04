At the November edition of the National Joint Security Briefing, the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, reported a notable improvement in the nation’s security situation during October, reaffirming that data-driven collaboration and citizen intelligence are central to sustaining national peace and safety.

Speaking on the security situation in September, Mr Issa-Onilu disclosed that there was a 33% increase in intelligence coordination and improved rapid response, particularly in Kogi and Zamfara states, highlighting the successful recovery of high-value caches in the North-West and South-East, alongside a 12% reduction in fatalities from violent crimes.

On anti-corruption and transparency efforts, the DG, who reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) received 44 petitions, concluded 15 investigations, filed five new cases, and secured two convictions, also noted that N840 million and $919,000 were recovered, 35 public health projects were monitored, and nine anti-corruption units were inaugurated to strengthen accountability across sectors.

For 2025, he noted that N46 billion and 125 properties have been recovered so far by EFCC, adding that over N100 billion of the recovered funds have been reinvested in the Students Loan Scheme and the Consumer Credit Scheme, reinforcing that the government is ensuring that every money recovered from corruption works for the people.

He also highlighted remarkable achievements made by the NIS, NDLEA, FRSC, NAFDAC and other regulatory and security agencies

In his remarks, the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku, a chief superintendent of police revealed that the Police Force has instructed all divisional offices to place suggestion boxes outside their stations, providing the public with an easy and secure way to share information with the police.

The security briefing was attended by representatives from key government agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Navy, Correctional Services, EFCC, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NFIU, NDLEA, ICPC, DSS, and several others.