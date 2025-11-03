Polo Luxury, Nigeria’s foremost luxury retailer, hosted an exclusive private preview of the new Rolex Land-Dweller at its Rolex/Cartier Espace, Kings Tower, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The elegant evening brought together select guests, long-standing clients, and friends of the brand for an intimate introduction to Rolex’s newest masterpiece, a timepiece that represents the pinnacle of innovation, craftsmanship, and prestige.

Set against the sophisticated ambience of Polo Luxury’s Kings Tower boutique, the event celebrated the arrival of the Land-Dwellerin Nigeria. Guests experienced first-hand the impeccable design and technical evolution of the watch; from its newly developed Calibre7135 movement and Dynapulse escapement to its refined aesthetics, available in 36 mm and 40 mm, crafted in white Rolesor, 18 kt Everose gold, and 950 platinum.

Speaking at the event, Ms Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director of Polo Luxury, expressed her delight at unveiling the new icon of modern watchmaking to Nigerian discerning clients.

“The arrival of the Rolex Land-Dweller marks yet another proud milestone in Polo Luxury’s enduring partnership with Rolex. It is more than a timepiece; it is an embodiment of sophistication, distinction and craftsmanship. Tonight, we celebrated not just Rolex’s legacy of innovation, but the timeless spirit of excellence that defines both Rolex and Polo Luxury,” she said.

An expert horologist and brand specialist guided guests through the intricate craftsmanship and technical complications of the timepiece, from its robust Oyster case and Chromalight display to its self-winding Calibre movement, renowned for its precision and durability. Guests were also introduced to the new range of sizes and configurations, underscoring Rolex’s commitment to combining aesthetic versatility with mechanical excellence.

This unveiling reinforces Polo Luxury’s role as the official Rolex retailer in Nigeria and the nation’s foremost curator of some of the world’s most prestigious watch, jewellery and leather goods brands in the country.

About Polo

Polo Luxury is Nigeria’s foremost luxury retail brand and the official retailer of some of the world’s most prestigious timepieces, fine jewellery, and lifestyle accessories for over three decades. As the exclusive partner to globally celebrated brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, IWC, Montblanc, and Swarovski, Polo is trusted by discerning clientele for its unrivalled authenticity, craftsmanship, and service excellence.