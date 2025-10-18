In commemoration of the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, the Igbo-Eze South Local Government, in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, Enugu State and Custoscare Foundation, on Friday, 17 October 2025, hosted a transformative programme, with the theme “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls in the Frontlines of Crisis.”

The event, held with the participation of young girls from different secondary schools across Igbo-Eze South, underscores the commitment of the First Lady of Enugu State, Nkechinyere Mbah, to advancing the rights, voices and potentials of the girl child in Enugu State.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Chidimma Egonu, a lawyer, Mrs Mbah, whose passion for nurturing the potentials of young girls continues to shape progressive conversations across the state, emphasised the need for collective action in empowering the young girls to become active agents of change.

“Every girl has a unique voice and an irreplaceable role in building the society we desire. Our duty as leaders, parents and mentors is to ensure that no girl is left behind, no dream is stifled and no ambition is diminished,” Mrs Mbah said.

‘Breaking stereotypes, building capacity’

In her opening address, the wife of the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South, Ugo-Ferdinand Empress Zikora, reaffirmed her commitment to complementing the vision of the Enugu State First Lady in creating an enabling environment for girls to thrive intellectually and socially.

The event featured a rich blend of inspirational talks and interactive sessions aimed at empowering the girl child to overcome societal stereotypes and embrace leadership roles with confidence and purpose.

The Managing Director of Custoscare Foundation, Egodi Blessing, delivered a session on “Breaking Stereotypes and Building Capacity”.

She inspired the students with stories of resilience and urged them to rise above limiting narratives and channel their energy towards productive ventures that would contribute to their growth.

In a deeply reflective session, Ego Aja, Member 3, ENSUBEB, addressed the growing menace of social vices among young people. She urged them to stay focused, uphold moral discipline and embrace education and creativity as tools for societal development. She maintained that greatness is not defined by gender, but by courage and purpose.

Sex education, health hygiene

A nurse, Blessing Ngwu, sensitised participants on Sex Education and Health Hygiene, while Prisca Okeke, Special Assistant on Youths and Students Affairs to Governor Mbah, led a session on leadership, self-belief and responsibility.

Adding to the inspiring lineup, the Zonal Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Enugu Zonal Command, represented by Olayi Judith, head of the Public Enlightenment Unit, led a deeply educative session on child trafficking and trafficking in persons.

She sensitised the students on the dangers of human trafficking, early warning signs and the importance of vigilance within their communities. She drew attention to the need for collective responsibility in protecting children and vulnerable persons from exploitation, aligning with global efforts to safeguard the dignity and future of every child.

The celebration was also laced with fun, creativity and competition, as the students participated in spoken-word performances, singing, dancing and inter-school debates, all centred around the theme of the girl child as a beacon of hope and transformation.

These activities not only showcased the talents of the girls but also deepened their understanding of self-expression and confidence in public engagement.

In keeping with the day’s message of care and empowerment, essential items such as sanitary pads, writing materials, and toiletries were distributed to the participants. In addition, cash prizes were awarded to outstanding students who excelled in the various competitions and skill exhibitions, reinforcing the value of excellence and hard work.

Other dignitaries at the event included the Secretary to Igbo-Eze South Local Government, Zacchaeus Ukwueze ; the Education Secretary of Igbo-Eze South, Ugwu JudeMary; and the Chief of Staff to the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South, Odo Anthony.

The event also highlighted strong institutional collaboration, with Nigerian Breweries, NAPTIP, JRB Group, Doxer Moms and Babies and the Ugo-Ferdinand Foundation partnering to make the day a remarkable success.

The International Day of the Girl Child celebration in Igbo-Eze South thus became not only a call to action but also a reaffirmation of faith in the capacity of young girls to lead, inspire and transform society; one step, one dream and one vision at a time.