On 6 October, the semi finals determined the pairings for the most essential games of Nigeria’s largest amateur football tournament. The teams’ desire to win was just as strong as in professional matches. Just like in the top championships, you can place winning bets on the 1xCup 2025 with 1xBet!

Semifinals

Nath Boys FA vs Ikorodu City FA 1-1, on penalties 1-4

The nominal hosts opened the scoring in the50th minute with an excellently executed combination. Ikorodu City has become famous in this tournament for its reliable defense (the team conceded only one goal in four matches before the semifinals). Still, in a challenging situation, this squad proved that it can attack with determination. The visitors equalized 10 minutes later and outplayed their rivals for the rest of the game, but the score remained tied.

In the quarterfinals, Nath Boys converted 7 out of 7 shots in the penalty shootout, but this time the team missed two out of three attempts. Ikorodu City, on the other hand, demonstrated 100% accuracy and advanced to the final.

ISAGT vs Dosu Joseph FC, 2-0

The nominal guests were unable to take revenge for their defeat by ISAGT (1-2) in the group stage. Throughout the tournament, the hosts looked more convincing and once again proved their superiority over Dosu Joseph. In the semifinal game, ISAGT played more aggressively, and in the 54th minute, the future winner was facilitated by a mistake made by the opposing goalkeeper. Seven minutes later, Dosu Joseph conceded again and could not recover from the double blow.

Trophy and prize money

Get ready for a lot of excitement at MJ Arena in Lagos on 16 October. Don’t miss the two hottest matches of the 1xCup 2025!

First, Nath Boys FA and Dosu Joseph FC will face off in the clash for third place. The teams will be struggling not only for a consolation victory but also for prize money of NGN 3,000,000, which will sweeten the bitterness of defeat in the semifinals.

Both finalists, Ikorodu City FA and ISAGT, advanced through the tournament without a single setback, securing at least NGN 5,000,000 in prize money. There is no doubt that both teams want to take everything — the trophy and NGN 10,000,000 (half of the total prize pool) for the winner.

Go to 1xcup.ng — the official website with the most comprehensive information about the tournament, teams, and players competing for the top individual awards. Becoming a champion is very difficult, while predicting the winner of the final is prestigious for a player’s reputation. Don’t miss your chance to place winning bets on the main matches of the1xCup 2025 on the 1xBet platform!