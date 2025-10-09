The First Lady of Enugu State, Nkechinyere Mbah, on 3 October, inaugurated a residential house she built and donated to a couple who recently had quintuplets.

The house, located in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu, is for the couple, Mr and Mrs Chisom Odo, according to a Facebook post by the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South local council, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze.

It is in honour of the birth of the quintuplets.

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer and deputy chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, described the First Lady’s action as “an act of rare compassion and humanity”.

“This noble gesture is a clear demonstration of Her Excellency’s abiding commitment to maternal and child welfare, and it stands as a beacon of hope and support for families across our state.

“Her Excellency has once again shown that leadership is most meaningful when it touches lives directly and uplifts the vulnerable,” Mr Ukwueze said.

After inaugurating the house, Mrs Mbah proceeded to the Mario Institute of Hospitality Management and Entrepreneurship Education, where she witnessed the graduation of 100 trainees and the induction of another 150 trainees who are beneficiaries of the Igbo-Eze South’s Special Scholarship Scheme.

“This moment was particularly dear to me, as it reflects our commitment in line with the visionary leadership of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, to invest in human capital development through skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training,” the Igbo-Eze South council chairman said.

“We are convinced that true and lasting development is built on human capital, and we remain steadfast in creating opportunities that will secure a prosperous future for Igbo-Eze South and beyond.”

In recognition of the First Lady’s numerous acts of humanity, Enugu North Zonal Traditional Rulers Council conferred on her a traditional chieftaincy title as “Ife Ka Ugo” 1 of Igbo Nsukka.

Mr Ukwueze said, “This recognition is well deserved and a testament to the depth of Her Excellency’s compassion, her generosity of spirit and the countless lives she continues to touch across Enugu State.

“As we celebrate these milestones, I reaffirm my administration’s commitment to purposeful governance that prioritises the people, nurtures talent and builds a society where everyone can thrive.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, I sincerely appreciate Her Excellency for her visit, for her generosity and for the inspiration she continues to embody. Her presence has not only blessed our people but has also strengthened our resolve to continue to deliver excellent and purposeful leadership to our people.”